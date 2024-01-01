About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Fine-pitch Essential Series

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a dealer

Fine-pitch Essential Series

LSBB009-PD

Fine-pitch Essential Series

(0)

Fine-pitch Essential Series

Monitors the graphs on the LED screens installed on the wall of the control room.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

Shows Status Indicators and a button for the LED State Check.

Status Indicator of Signal Detection

Status indicators and button are in the main frame of the cabinet structure, and can be accessed from both front and back.

* Visit LSBB user manual for more details of the status indicators and button.

Controlling the X/Y/Z 6-axis between panels with a uniform tool.

Easy Alignment in Z-direction

A uniform tool can be used for X/Y/Z 6-axis adjustment between panels. Module can be easily adjusted in Z-direction, and flatness can be optimized again.
LSBB series is demonstrating its convenient installation from the front side.

Front Serviceability

The product offers front access, freeing customers from needing rear access space.
Shows that the cabinet is light with a balloon.

Easy-handling Lightweight Cabinet

It’s lightweight and easy to install, effectively reducing the risk of damage during installation. A full set of LED screens is still light, reducing strain on the structure holding the screens.
In the case of “Without Redundancy” even more than the error is blacked out, but in the case of “With Redundancy” only the error is blacked out and displayed.

Signal / Power Redundancy

With an additional controller and power unit, a back-up controller activates if a signal transmission error occurs, preventing a screen blackout error (Signal Redundancy). The product also offers Power Redundancy as an option.* Two power units are provided in single LED cabinet one activates to provide power when the other fails.

* In the case of Power Redundancy, additional options are available as add-ons while ordering and will incur additional costs.

"The LG employee is remotely monitoring the LSBB series installed in a different place by using a cloud-based LG monitoring solution. System controller with webOS enables LSBB series to be compatible with LG software solutions."

Compatibility with LG Software Solutions

Powered by LG’s high performance system controller, the LSBB series is compatible with LG software solutions including SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant, and ConnectedCare, which help customers operate their own business flawlessly.

* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)

Print

All Spec

INFORMATION

  • Model name

    LSBB009-PD

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    Single SMD

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.94

  • Module Resolution (WxH)

    160x360

  • Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

    150x337.5

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    0.5

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)

    4x1

  • Cabinet Resolution (WxH)

    640x360

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

    600x337.5x56

  • Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)

    0.2

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)

    6.9

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)

    35

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

    1,137,777

  • Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

    ±0.5

  • Cabinet material

    Die-casting Aluminum

  • Service access

    Front

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

    600

  • Color Temperature (K)

    3,200~9,300

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    140

  • Brightness Uniformity

    0.97

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.003Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    5,000:1

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    16

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)

    140

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)

    46

  • Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)

    700

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)

    478

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)

    157

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)

    2,388

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,840

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    -20℃ to +40℃

  • Operating Humidity

    10~80%RH

  • IP rating Front

    IP50

  • IP rating Rear

    IP50

  • LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

    100,000

STANDARD

  • Certification

    CE, FCC, cTUVus, CB, EMC Class A

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS, REACH

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    CVBA

90 DEGREE CORNER CUT

  • 90 degree corner cut

    X

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

picture
No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 