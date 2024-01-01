We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
301L Wide Bottom Freezer with DoorCooling⁺™ in Silver Finish
*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment between LGE models Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0.5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0.5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0.5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0.5℃) and Top Freezer B606S(±1.0℃).
*No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.
*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE's Non-DoorCooling+ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling+ model (GBB72NSDFN).
*10–year Warranty on Inverter Linear Compressor (Part only).
** A+++-40% means 40% more efficient than threshold value for A+++ refrigerator. (A+++ to D scale)
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
301
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
595 x 1720 x 682
-
Compressor Type
Inverter compressor
-
Finish (Door)
Platinum Silver 3
All Spec
CAPACITY
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
301
-
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
197
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
595 x 1720 x 682
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Water Only Dispenser
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Platinum Silver 3
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Inverter compressor
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Refrigerator Light
LED Panel (Top)
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes(2)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.