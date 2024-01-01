We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
373L Silver, Bottom Freezer, Inverter Linear Compressor
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY(ℓ)
-
ISO Gross - Total
373
-
ISO Gross - Freezer
127
-
ISO Gross - Refrigerator
246
-
ISO Storage - Total
337
-
ISO Storage - Freezer
107
-
ISO Storage - Refrigerator
230
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Net / Packing
72kg/76kg
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Height (Net) - to Top of Case (B)
1860
-
Depth (Net) - without door (C)
615
-
Depth (Net) - without handle (D) (Pocket handle)
682
-
Depth - While door open
1130
-
Width - While door open
995
-
Width (Net)
595
-
Width x Height x Depth - Product
595 x 1860 x 682
-
Width x Height x Depth - Packing
651 x 1953 x 754
STUFFING Q
-
N/Box,Mega Box,Standard Tilt,Mega XL (2.75),Mega XL(2.90)
24,54,71
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Display - Inner LED
Yes
-
Temp. control - Digital Sensors (RT Sensor)
Yes
-
Temp. control - Express Freeze
Yes
-
Temp. control - Express cooling
Yes
-
Temp. control - Door alarm
Yes
-
Temp. control - Eco Friendly
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Temp. function - Door Cooling
Yes
-
Sound Power(dB)
36
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
256
-
Storage time during malfunctions (hr)
19hr
-
Freezing Capacity (kg/24hr)
14kg/24Hr
-
Refrigerant
R600a
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
Yes
-
Climate Class
SN-T
-
Finish (Door)
P/Silver3
-
Finishing (Case)
PCM
-
Handle Type - Type (Name of handles and Easy open)
-
Water Dispenser
Yes
-
Reversible Door
Yes
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Lamp
LED Panel (Top)
-
Multi-Flow
Yes
-
Shelf - Tempered Glass
Yes (2)
-
Shelf - Wine Rack
Yes (Full)
-
Door basket - Transparent
Yes
-
Door basket - 2ℓ Bottle Storage
Yes
-
Matallic Decoration (Hot Stamping) - Door cooling
Yes
-
Veg Box Cover T/V - Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Vegetable Box - One
Yes
-
Vegetable Box - Moist Balance Crisper
Yes
-
Egg Tray
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Ice maker - Normal Ice Tray
Yes
-
Big Box - Easy for use
Yes
-
Shelf - Tempered glass
Yes
-
Drawer - Transparent
Yes (3)
