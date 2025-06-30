Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
506L French Door with Ice and Water Dispenser in Black Finish

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

506L French Door with Ice and Water Dispenser in Black Finish

506L French Door with Ice and Water Dispenser in Black Finish

GC-L22FFQPB
  • Front view
  • Front all door open with food
  • Water cooling port
  • Top dryer
  • Bottom dryer
  • Front all door open without food
  • Bottom all door open with food
  • Bottom all door open without food
  • Top right side door open without food
  • Top right side door open with food
  • Left side view
  • Right side view
  • Left perspective view
  • Right perspective view
  • Side view
Front view
Front all door open with food
Water cooling port
Top dryer
Bottom dryer
Front all door open without food
Bottom all door open with food
Bottom all door open without food
Top right side door open without food
Top right side door open with food
Left side view
Right side view
Left perspective view
Right perspective view
Side view

Key Features

  • Smart Inverter Compressor
  • LINEARCooling™
  • UVNano™
  • Multi Air Flow
  • Slim SpacePlus™
  • Express  Freeze
More

Keep Food Fresher for Longer

LINEARCooling™

Keep Food Fresher for Longer

The LG Inverter Linear Compressor helps maintain the appearance and taste of fresh products for longer by reducing temperature fluctuations.

Keep Food Fresher for Longer

Keep Food Fresher for Longer

Keep Food Fresher for Longer

24 Hours Even Cooling

24 Hours Even Cooling

Precise Temperature Control.

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment between LGE models Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0.5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0.5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0.5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0.5℃) and Top Freezer B606S(±1.0℃).
*No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.

Vegetable
Fresh Zone

Vegetable & Fruits Fresher for Longer

The new Moist Balance Crisper securely retains moisture, while the moving controllers maintain the optimal humidity for fruits and vegetables, depending on the mode you set.

Ultimate Convenience to Your Kitchen

Smart Storage System

Ultimate Convenience to Your Kitchen

This modern French door fridge is an entertainers delight with storage options such as the Extra Space compartment for your small or loose items, a retractable shelf for your taller items and the SpacePlus™ Ice System that is built into the fridge door so you can utilise your whole top shelf.
The Slim Indoor Icemaker Creates Space
SpacePlus™ Ice System

The Slim Indoor Icemaker Creates Space

Our innovative ice maker system is built in the fridge door to give you wide open shelf space whilst still allowing for storage on the door.

Remotely Adjust Your Fridge Settings

SmartThinQ™

Remotely Adjust Your Fridge Settings

With a compatible smartphone and LG SmartThinQ™ app you can remotely adjust temperature settings so your fridge is ready to accommodate a large grocery spree.*

*Compatible smartphone with Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 8 or later required for LG SmartThinQ™ app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection’s required.

Perfectly Fit into your Space

Premium in Compact

Perfectly Fit into your Space

The refrigerator you choose needs to fit in your kitchen's alcove, so make sure you check its size. The new Slim French Door fridge is 835mm in width, less than conventional French door refrigerators, and easily fits in most kitchens.
The cutting edge Smart Inverter Compressor technology takes energy efficiency to another level and helps you save more. Not only this, it comes with 10 year warranty and provides super silent operation.

Smart Inverter Compressor

The cutting edge Smart Inverter Compressor technology takes energy efficiency to another level and helps you save more. Not only this, it comes with 10 year warranty and provides super silent operation.

*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period).

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

GC-L22FFQPB.AEPQESA

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    835 x 1787 x 730

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • InstaView

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • Plumbing

    No plumbing required

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Essence Matte Black

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Multi Door

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    134

  • Product Weight (kg)

    124

  • Depth without door (mm)

    610

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    835 x 1787 x 730

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

  • InstaView

    No

  • Deodorizer

    No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Plumbing

    No plumbing required

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    Cube & Crushed Ice

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    Yes (Slim Spaceplus)

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Essence Matte Black

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Extra Space

    No

  • Shelf_Folding

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    No

  • Multi-Air Flow

    No

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you

picture
Pay over 3 paydays – interest free
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over 3 interest-free instalments. You pay 1/3 upfront, then split the rest over the next 2 paydays.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 1/3 today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over the next 2 paydays. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 