561L  Side by Side Fridge with UVnano™  Ice & Water Dispenser in Black Finish

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
² Compatible smartphone with Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection's required.
*The UVnano (function name: Self Care) was assessed by laboratory tests by TÜV Rheinland using internal testing methods of measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, after a total of 24 hours in normal household use. Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions and does not guarantee that water filtered by the product will be free from contaminants such as microbiological particles affecting health of users.
*UVnano is a compound of the words UV(ultraviolet) and nanometer(unit of length).
Smart Living Begins with LG ThinQ™
There's a woman sitting comfortably at a table far away doing her job. There is an ai speaker on the table. Leaving her behind, the walls and InstaView refrigerator are placed.
Link Your Fridge & Smartphone
Image on the right shows a woman standing in a grocery store looking at her phone. Image on the left shows the refrigerator front view. In the center of the images is an icon to show connectivity between the phone and refrigerator.
Open Door Alerts
The image on the left shows a woman standing outside the house. The image on the right shows that the refrigerator door has been left open. In the foreground of the two images is the phone screen which shows the LG ThinQ app notifications and the Wifi icon above the phone.
Enjoy Personalised Operation & Savings
The whole family is sitting at the table preparing a meal. InstaView refrigerator installed on one side of the kitchen is creating cool air quickly.
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period).
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
914 x 1792 x 729
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
InstaView
No
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
Plumbing
Plumbing required
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Essence Black Steel
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Multi Door
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
143
-
Product Weight (kg)
133
-
Depth without door (mm)
684
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
914 x 1792 x 729
-
Depth without handle (mm)
729
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
No
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
-
InstaView
No
-
Deodorizer
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Plumbing
Plumbing required
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
Cube & Crushed Ice
-
Automatic Ice Maker
Yes (Slim Spaceplus)
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Essence Black Steel
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
4
-
Hygiene Fresh+
No
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
-
Extra Space
No
-
Shelf_Folding
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Freezer Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
No
-
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.