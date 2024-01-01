We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
687L Platinum Silver Side by Side Refrigerator, Inverter Linear Compressor
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
NET CAPACITY(L)
-
Total (Gross)
687
-
Total
626
-
Refrigerator
406
-
Freezer
220
COOLING SYSTEM
-
Type
Side by Side
-
Compressor
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
Cooling System
No Frost
GENERAL APPEARANCE FEATURE
-
Finishing
Platinum Silver
-
Digital Display
LED
-
Digital Display - Controller Type
Button
-
Digital Display - Child Lock
Yes
-
Handle Type
HORIZONTAL-POCKET
GENERAL INTERIOR FEATURE
-
Temperature Control
Electronic
-
Digital Sensors
6
-
Express Cool
Yes
-
Door Open Alarm
Yes
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Multi-Flow
Yes
-
Shelf
4
-
Shelf - Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Door Basket
4
-
Door Basket - 2L Bottle Storage
Yes
-
Door Basket - Dairy Box
1
-
Door Basket - Bucket, Dairy
1
-
Vegetable Crisper
Drawer (Transparent)
-
Vegetable Crisper - Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Deodorizer
Green Ion Deodorizer
-
Interior lamp
LED
-
Egg Tray
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket
4
-
Drawers
2
-
Drawer - Transparent Drawer (Dot)
2
-
Drawer - Normal Ice Tray
1
STANDARD
-
Energy Label
A+
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)
912 x 1790 x 738
-
Weight (kg)
108kg/119kg(Net / Packing)
