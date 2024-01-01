We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
668L Platinum Silver Side by Side Refrigerator, Door-in-Door™ (Non Plumbed)
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY(ℓ)- ISO GROSS
-
Total
668
-
Freezer
246
-
Refrigerator
422
CAPACITY(L, CU.FT.)STORAGE
-
Total
601
-
Freezer
196 (32)
-
Refrigerator
405
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Net / Packing
124kg/135kg
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Height (Net) to Top of Hinge (A)
1790
-
Height (Net) to Top of Case (B)
1750
-
Depth (Net) without door (C)
610
-
Depth (Net) without handle (D)
733
-
Depth (Net) including door & handle (E)
738
-
Width (Net)
912
-
Width x Height x Depth ( Product)
912 x 1790 x 738
-
Width x Height x Depth ( Packing )
968 x 1891 x 770
STUFFING Q
-
20ft / 40ft / 40ft HC,Truck
24/54/54,60
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Colour
Platinum Silver 3
-
Exterial LED
Bottom-88-white
-
Temperature Control
Digital Sensors (RT Sensor) (6) / Express Freeze
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Door Alarm
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Cooling System
No Frost
-
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
-
Sound Power(dB)
39
-
Energy Class
A+
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
419
-
Storage Time in Black-Out (hour)
10
-
Freezing Capacity (kg)
12
-
Refrigerant
R600a
-
Linear Compressor
Yes FLB150NBMA
-
Star rating
4 Star
-
Climate Class
T
-
Finish (Door) - NS/PS3/SW/WB(Option)
PZ
-
Finish (Case) - PET/ PCM (Option)
Option
-
Handle Type Material
Plastic
-
Handle Type Type (Name of handles and Easy open)
Horizontal Pocket Non Ez
-
Water Dispenser
Yes (Non-Plumbed)
-
Ice Dispenser(Cube Ice)
Yes
-
Crushed Ice Function
Yes
-
Filteration External
Yes
-
BioShield (Gasket)
Yes
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Lamp
LED(1)
-
Shelf - Tempered Glass
Yes (4)
-
Door basket - Transparent
Yes (3)
-
Door basket - Dairy Corner
Yes (1)
-
Fresh Zone
Yes
-
Veg Box Cover T/V R/U - Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Veg Box Cover T/V R/L - Plastic
Yes
-
Vegetable Box (Drawer) - One
Yes (2)
-
Vegetable Box (Drawer) - Moist Balance Crisper
Yes(Only R/L)
-
Deodorizer
Yes
-
Egg bank
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Lamp
LED(1)
-
Ice maker
Automatic - Indoor
-
Door basket - Transparent
Yes (2)
-
Shelf - Tempered glass
Yes (4)
-
Drawer Box Cover T/V F/U - Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Drawer Box Cover T/V F/L - Plastic
Yes
-
Drawer Transparent
Yes (2)
MULTI ROOM COMPARTMENT
-
Display PCB - NFC
Yes
-
Door Switch - Reed(DID)
Yes
