Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
625L Door-in-Door Non Plumbed Side by Side Fridge with Uvnano™ Ice & Water Dispenser in Black Finish

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

625L Door-in-Door Non Plumbed Side by Side Fridge with Uvnano™ Ice & Water Dispenser in Black Finish

625L Door-in-Door Non Plumbed Side by Side Fridge with Uvnano™ Ice & Water Dispenser in Black Finish

GC-J257FQMW
()
  • LG 625L Door-in-Door Non Plumbed Side by Side Fridge with Uvnano™ Ice & Water Dispenser in Black Finish, GC-J257FQMW
  • LG 625L Door-in-Door Non Plumbed Side by Side Fridge with Uvnano™ Ice & Water Dispenser in Black Finish, GC-J257FQMW
  • LG 625L Door-in-Door Non Plumbed Side by Side Fridge with Uvnano™ Ice & Water Dispenser in Black Finish, GC-J257FQMW
  • LG 625L Door-in-Door Non Plumbed Side by Side Fridge with Uvnano™ Ice & Water Dispenser in Black Finish, GC-J257FQMW
  • LG 625L Door-in-Door Non Plumbed Side by Side Fridge with Uvnano™ Ice & Water Dispenser in Black Finish, GC-J257FQMW
  • LG 625L Door-in-Door Non Plumbed Side by Side Fridge with Uvnano™ Ice & Water Dispenser in Black Finish, GC-J257FQMW
  • LG 625L Door-in-Door Non Plumbed Side by Side Fridge with Uvnano™ Ice & Water Dispenser in Black Finish, GC-J257FQMW
  • LG 625L Door-in-Door Non Plumbed Side by Side Fridge with Uvnano™ Ice & Water Dispenser in Black Finish, GC-J257FQMW
  • LG 625L Door-in-Door Non Plumbed Side by Side Fridge with Uvnano™ Ice & Water Dispenser in Black Finish, GC-J257FQMW
  • LG 625L Door-in-Door Non Plumbed Side by Side Fridge with Uvnano™ Ice & Water Dispenser in Black Finish, GC-J257FQMW
  • LG 625L Door-in-Door Non Plumbed Side by Side Fridge with Uvnano™ Ice & Water Dispenser in Black Finish, GC-J257FQMW
  • LG 625L Door-in-Door Non Plumbed Side by Side Fridge with Uvnano™ Ice & Water Dispenser in Black Finish, GC-J257FQMW
  • LG 625L Door-in-Door Non Plumbed Side by Side Fridge with Uvnano™ Ice & Water Dispenser in Black Finish, GC-J257FQMW
  • LG 625L Door-in-Door Non Plumbed Side by Side Fridge with Uvnano™ Ice & Water Dispenser in Black Finish, GC-J257FQMW
  • LG 625L Door-in-Door Non Plumbed Side by Side Fridge with Uvnano™ Ice & Water Dispenser in Black Finish, GC-J257FQMW
LG 625L Door-in-Door Non Plumbed Side by Side Fridge with Uvnano™ Ice & Water Dispenser in Black Finish, GC-J257FQMW
LG 625L Door-in-Door Non Plumbed Side by Side Fridge with Uvnano™ Ice & Water Dispenser in Black Finish, GC-J257FQMW
LG 625L Door-in-Door Non Plumbed Side by Side Fridge with Uvnano™ Ice & Water Dispenser in Black Finish, GC-J257FQMW
LG 625L Door-in-Door Non Plumbed Side by Side Fridge with Uvnano™ Ice & Water Dispenser in Black Finish, GC-J257FQMW
LG 625L Door-in-Door Non Plumbed Side by Side Fridge with Uvnano™ Ice & Water Dispenser in Black Finish, GC-J257FQMW
LG 625L Door-in-Door Non Plumbed Side by Side Fridge with Uvnano™ Ice & Water Dispenser in Black Finish, GC-J257FQMW
LG 625L Door-in-Door Non Plumbed Side by Side Fridge with Uvnano™ Ice & Water Dispenser in Black Finish, GC-J257FQMW
LG 625L Door-in-Door Non Plumbed Side by Side Fridge with Uvnano™ Ice & Water Dispenser in Black Finish, GC-J257FQMW
LG 625L Door-in-Door Non Plumbed Side by Side Fridge with Uvnano™ Ice & Water Dispenser in Black Finish, GC-J257FQMW
LG 625L Door-in-Door Non Plumbed Side by Side Fridge with Uvnano™ Ice & Water Dispenser in Black Finish, GC-J257FQMW
LG 625L Door-in-Door Non Plumbed Side by Side Fridge with Uvnano™ Ice & Water Dispenser in Black Finish, GC-J257FQMW
LG 625L Door-in-Door Non Plumbed Side by Side Fridge with Uvnano™ Ice & Water Dispenser in Black Finish, GC-J257FQMW
LG 625L Door-in-Door Non Plumbed Side by Side Fridge with Uvnano™ Ice & Water Dispenser in Black Finish, GC-J257FQMW
LG 625L Door-in-Door Non Plumbed Side by Side Fridge with Uvnano™ Ice & Water Dispenser in Black Finish, GC-J257FQMW
LG 625L Door-in-Door Non Plumbed Side by Side Fridge with Uvnano™ Ice & Water Dispenser in Black Finish, GC-J257FQMW

Key Features

  • Door in Door
  • Smart Inverter Compressor
  • Linear Cooling
  • UV Nano
  • Door Cooling
  • Multi Airflow
More
A front view of the refrigerator installed in a kitchen. The top right door is open and there is a circle and a line leading to a larger circle that shows a magnified view of the button on the bottom left corner of the open door which has a concealed opening button.
Door-in-Door™

Quick & Easy Access to Your Favorites

Door-in-Door™ allows you to easily get your favorite foods with concealed opening button.
The cutting edge Smart Inverter Compressor technology takes energy efficiency to another level and helps you save more. Not only this, it comes with 10 year warranty and provides super silent operation.

Smart Inverter Compressor

The cutting edge Smart Inverter Compressor technology takes energy efficiency to another level and helps you save more. Not only this, it comes with 10 year warranty and provides super silent operation.

*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period).

LinearCooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7 days.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method to measure the time it took to achieve a 5% weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LGE LinearCooling Model GSXV91NSAE. The result may vary during actual use.

UVnano™

Refresh Your Dispenser Nozzle Every Day

Automatically reduce *99.99% of bacteria from the water nozzle with UV light.

*The UVnano (function name: Self Care) was assessed by laboratory tests by TÜV Rheinland using internal testing methods of measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, after a total of 24 hours in normal household use. Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions and does not guarantee that water filtered by the product will be free from contaminants such as microbiological particles affecting health of users.
*UVnano is a compound of the words UV(ultraviolet) and nanometer(unit of length).

The front view of a black InstaView refrigerator with the light on inside. The contents of the refrigerator can be seen through the InstaView door. Blue rays of light shine down over the contents from the DoorCooling function.

DoorCooling+

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Drinks are colder and food stays fresher with the even and faster performance of DoorCooling+™.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only.
*The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.

Multi Air Flow

Multi Air Flow

Multiple cooling air vents distribute and circulate cool air to every corner of the refrigerator, ensuring that each and every food item is properly cooled.
LG ThinQ™

Smart Control, Smart Life

Connect and Control from Anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your refrigerator in a way you never could before. Turn on 'Express Freeze' with just the tap of a button.

Connect for Easier Control

Forgot to close the refrigerator door? Not to worry. The LG ThinQ™ app will send a notification straight to your phone to alert you.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

Enhance Your Décor with an UltraSleek Door

The UltraSleek Door instantly enhances the décor of any kitchen.

A side view of a kitchen with a black InstaView refrigerator installed.

Large Capacity

Store More with More Interior Space

Enjoy plenty of room to store all your food and beverages that doesn't crowd your kitchen.

*635L:Based on EU standard, 635L is capacity of LGE model GSXV91NSAE.
*27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS*2706.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

GC-J257SQ2W-OO

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • InstaView

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    Yes (Door-in-Door)

  • Plumbing

    No plumbing required

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Finish (Door)

    Essence Matte Black

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Side by Side

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    128

  • Product Weight (kg)

    118

  • Depth without door (mm)

    620

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

  • Depth without handle (mm)

    735

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    Yes (Door-in-Door)

  • LINEAR Cooling

    No

  • InstaView

    No

  • Deodorizer

    Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Plumbing

    No plumbing required

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    Cube & Crushed Ice

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    Yes (Spaceplus)

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Essence Matte Black

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Vegetable Box (Fresh Converter)

    No

  • Egg tray/Egg basket

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Multi-Air Flow

    No

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you

picture
No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 