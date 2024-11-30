Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
611L Door-in-Door Side by Side Fridge with Uvnano™ Ice & Water Dispenser in Stainless Finish

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

611L Door-in-Door Side by Side Fridge with Uvnano™ Ice & Water Dispenser in Stainless Finish

GC-J257SLSS

611L Door-in-Door Side by Side Fridge with Uvnano™ Ice & Water Dispenser in Stainless Finish

(0)
GC-J257SLSS

Show off your best side

Satisfy your organized side. Show off your stylish side. Designed for form and function, LG’s Side-by-Side fridges have the capacity and easy access you’ve been looking for with looks that impress and perform.

Show off your best side

Redesigned with Style in Mind

Redesigned with Style in Mind

Take another glimpse every time you walk by this fresh design from LG and take in the contemporary vibe. Flat panels are enhanced with discreet pocket handles that offer easy access.

All the ice – All the space

 

Get all the ice you need without sacrificing shelf space. LG’s innovative slim, in-door design frees up freezer shelf space so you can use every inch for storage while still enjoying easy access to ice when you need it.

Standard Cubed Ice

 

SpacePlus ice maker on the freezer door dispenses traditional cubed ice. You’ll have enough to fill the cooler.

Bite-sized Crushed Ice

 

Crushed ice is ready with an easy touch from the dispenser – perfect to cool drinks quickly from sports bottles on the weekend to happy hour cocktails.

Smooth Operations, Sleek Looks

Dispense everything from chilled filtered water to filtered cubed or crushed ice with just a light touch. This modern update is both beautiful and practical, designed to be easy to clean to stay looking fresh.

Cooling Technologies

This refrigerator keeps things cold and fresh, with the combined innovations of LG.

Door Cooling+

With Door Cooling+, door contents stay cool with blasts of cold air. And cold air in the freezer reaches more shelves, more evenly.

UVnano™

Refresh Your Dispenser Nozzle Every Day

Automatically reduce *99.99% of bacteria from the water nozzle with UV light.

*The UVnano (function name: Self Care) was assessed by laboratory tests by TÜV Rheinland using internal testing methods of measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, after a total of 24 hours in normal household use. Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions and does not guarantee that water filtered by the product will be free from contaminants such as microbiological particles affecting health of users.
*UVnano is a compound of the words UV(ultraviolet) and nanometer(unit of length).

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

GC-J257SLSS

Key Specs

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    611

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

  • InstaView

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    Yes

  • Plumbing

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Platinum Steel

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Side by Side

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    611

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    406

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    123

  • Depth without door (mm)

    620

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

  • Depth without handle (mm)

    735

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    Yes

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

  • InstaView

    No

  • Deodorizer

    Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Plumbing

    Yes

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    Yes

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Platinum Steel

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Light

    Yes

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box (Fresh Converter)

    Yes

  • Egg tray/Egg basket

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Freezer Light

    Yes

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you

picture
No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 