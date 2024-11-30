We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
611L Door-in-Door Side by Side Fridge with Uvnano™ Ice & Water Dispenser in Stainless Finish
Show off your best side
All the ice – All the space
Get all the ice you need without sacrificing shelf space. LG’s innovative slim, in-door design frees up freezer shelf space so you can use every inch for storage while still enjoying easy access to ice when you need it.
Standard Cubed Ice
SpacePlus ice maker on the freezer door dispenses traditional cubed ice. You’ll have enough to fill the cooler.
Smooth Operations, Sleek Looks
Cooling Technologies
Door Cooling+
*The UVnano (function name: Self Care) was assessed by laboratory tests by TÜV Rheinland using internal testing methods of measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, after a total of 24 hours in normal household use. Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions and does not guarantee that water filtered by the product will be free from contaminants such as microbiological particles affecting health of users.
*UVnano is a compound of the words UV(ultraviolet) and nanometer(unit of length).
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
611
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
-
InstaView
No
-
Door-in-Door
Yes
-
Plumbing
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Platinum Steel
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Side by Side
CAPACITY
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
611
-
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
406
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (kg)
123
-
Depth without door (mm)
620
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
-
Depth without handle (mm)
735
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
Yes
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
-
InstaView
No
-
Deodorizer
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Plumbing
Yes
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
Yes
-
Automatic Ice Maker
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Platinum Steel
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Refrigerator Light
Yes
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Hygiene Fresh+
No
-
Vegetable Box
Yes
-
Vegetable Box (Fresh Converter)
Yes
-
Egg tray/Egg basket
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Freezer Light
Yes
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
