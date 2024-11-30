We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
617L Non Plumbed Side by Side Fridge with Ice & Water Dispenser in Stainless Finish
Show off your best side
Smooth Operations, Sleek Looks
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method to measure the time it took to achieve a 5% weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LGE LINEARCooling Model GSXV91NSAE. The result may vary during actual use.
*635L:Based on EU standard, 635L is capacity of LGE model GSXV91NSAE.
*27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS*2706.
Smart Living Begins with LG ThinQ™
There's a woman sitting comfortably at a table far away doing her job. There is an ai speaker on the table. Leaving her behind, the walls and InstaView refrigerator are placed.
Link Your Fridge & Smartphone
Image on the right shows a woman standing in a grocery store looking at her phone. Image on the left shows the refrigerator front view. In the center of the images is an icon to show connectivity between the phone and refrigerator.
Open Door Alerts
The image on the left shows a woman standing outside the house. The image on the right shows that the refrigerator door has been left open. In the foreground of the two images is the phone screen which shows the LG ThinQ app notifications and the Wifi icon above the phone.
Enjoy Personalised Operation & Savings
The whole family is sitting at the table preparing a meal. InstaView refrigerator installed on one side of the kitchen is creating cool air quickly.
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
488
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
A+
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
InstaView
No
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
Plumbing
No plumbing required
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
P/S3
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Side by Side
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
A+
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Internal LED Display
LED Display
-
Express Freeze
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
121
-
Product Weight (kg)
111
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)
1790
-
Height to Top of Case (mm)
1750
-
Depth with handle (mm)
735
-
Depth without door (mm)
620
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
-
Depth without handle (mm)
735
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
972 x 1891 x 770
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
No
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
-
InstaView
No
-
Deodorizer
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Maker_Manual
No
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Plumbing
No plumbing required
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
Cube & Crushed Ice
-
Automatic Ice Maker
Yes (Spaceplus)
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Door (Material)
PET
-
Finish (Door)
P/S3
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
No
-
Handle Type
Horizontal Pocket
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
488
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
4
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
-
Hygiene Fresh+
No
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
-
Vegetable Box (Fresh Balancer)
No
-
Door Basket_Dairy Corner
No
-
Egg tray/Egg basket
Yes
-
Metallic Decoration (Basket)
No
-
Metallic Decoration (Door cooling)
No
-
Metallic Decoration (Drawer)
No
-
Metallic Decoration (Shelf)
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
2
-
Freezer Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
5
-
Drawer_Freezer
1 Transparent
-
Metallic Decoration (Basket)
No
-
Metallic Decoration (Drawer)
No
-
Metallic Decoration (Shelf)
No
-
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
What people are saying
