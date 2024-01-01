We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
650 Litre
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Refrigerator Type
TOP MOUNT
-
Detail refrigeator type
TOP MOUNT
CAPACITY (ℓ / CU.FT.) - ISO GROSS
-
Total
650
-
Freezer
151
-
Refrigerator
382
-
Chiller Compartment
Yes
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Refrigerant
R600a
-
Energy Consumption Class(kWh) - A
512
-
Climate Class
N or N/T
-
Sound Power (dB)
41
-
Key & Lock
option
-
Star rating
4 Star
-
Cooling System (No Frost)
Yes
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Interior lamp
30W(2)
-
Refrigerator Shelves
Tempered glass
-
Multi-Flow
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Ice Maker - Door Mounted
Yes
CAPACITY (ℓ / CU.FT.) - ISO STORAGE
-
Total
650
-
Freezer
151
-
Refrigerator
378
-
Chiller Compartment
Yes
DIMENSION (MM) - NET
-
Height - to Top of Hinge
1794
-
Height - to Top of Case
1742
-
Depth - without door
603
-
Depth - without handle
689
-
Depth - including door & handle
733
-
Width
860
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Product (Width x Height x Depth)
860x1794x733
-
Packing (Width x Height x Depth)
917x1911x773
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Net
96
-
Packing
106
