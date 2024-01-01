We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LINEAR Cooling™ helps maintain precise temperatures with fluctuations kept between ±0.5℃ over time by providing cold air more frequently with LG's strategically located sensor.
*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method of measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of LGE Linear Cooling model GBB72NSDFN,GSX961MCVZ,GF-L570PL,B607S.
**The result may vary in actual usage.
*Based on test results by UL using the IEC62552 energy consumption standard comparing LG's linear inverter model B607S(2017) to LG's conventional inverter model B606S(2016).
*The testing was conducted according to LG's internal accelerated 20-year life-test protocol. Results based in laboratory tests considering accelerated and proper use conditions. The estimated life span does not constitute any kind of warranty whatsoever.
*Based on LG internal test comparing noise level between LG's linear inverter model(GBB530NSCXE) and LG's smart inverter model(GA-B459CLWL).