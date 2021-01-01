LG 3.7 CU FT Standard Capacity Frontload Washer (Silver)

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Excellent Durability & Reliability
Fewer Replacements & Repair Expenses
*Product life may vary depending on user patterns & other factors.
Resistance to Contamination & Rust
*Performance may vary depending on user patterns & other factors.
Drive Success by Saving More
Qualified Energy Star
*Based on Department of Energy standards; Applicable to North American models.
Low Noise and Less Vibration
*Noise levels may vary based on machine settings & other factors.
Save Time and Keep Up with Your Busy Schedule
*The depicted image is intended for promotional purposes only.
High Performance with Less Water Consumption
Cleaner Tubs for Cleaner Laundry
*Cleanliness may vary based on tub clean cycles & cleaning agents.
Easy Detergent Management
*Dosing performance may vary depending on the pump specs.
A Smarter Washing Machine
Smarter Convenience
*Wireless internet connection may be required for this function.
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
Stainless Silver
CAPACITY
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
10.5
FEATURES
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
Foam detection system
Yes
Leveling Legs
Yes
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
700 x 983 x 770
Weight (kg)
88.9
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
No
