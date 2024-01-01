Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
8kg Silver Front Loader Washer Dryer Combo

Specs

Reviews

Support

8kg Silver Front Loader Washer Dryer Combo

FH4U2TDHP5N

8kg Silver Front Loader Washer Dryer Combo

(0)
Washing Machines : 8kg Silver Front Loader Washer Dryer Combo FH4U2TDHP5N
Print

All Spec

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Wash Capacity(Kg)

    8KG Wash

  • Dry Capacity(Kg)

    5Kg Dry

  • 6-Motion

    Yes

  • Color

    Silver

  • Display

    Touch LED

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • True Steam

    Yes

  • Energy Rating

    A

PROGRAMS

  • Steam Refresh

    Yes

  • Gentle Care

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton Large

    Yes

  • Allergy Care

    yes

  • Direct Wear

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Mix Load

    Yes

  • Wash+Dry(5kg)

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    Yes

  • Sports Wear

    Yes

  • Download Course

    Yes

DOWNLOAD CYCLE

  • Baby Wear

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin(Default)

    Yes

  • Jeans

    Yes

  • Kids Wear

    Yes

  • School Uniform

    Yes

  • Swimming Wear

    Yes

  • Rainy Season

    Yes

  • Gym Clothes

    Yes

  • Blanket

    Yes

  • Sweat Stain

    Yes

  • Deodorization

    Yes

  • Single Garments

    Yes

  • Color Protection

    Yes

  • Noise Minimize

    Yes

  • Dry 30

    Yes

  • Dry 60

    Yes

  • Turbo Dry

    Yes

  • Shirt Dry

    Yes

  • Quick Wash + Dry

    Yes

GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Temperature Range

    Cold ~ 95ºC

  • Fault Diagnosis (digital display)

    Yes

  • Remaining Time Delay

    Yes

  • Remaining Time Display

    Yes

  • Max Spin Speed(RPM)

    1400

OPTIONAL PROGRAMS

  • Rinse Plus

    Yes

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Intensive Wash

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Time Delay

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Steam wash

    Yes

  • Time Dry (min)

    Yes

  • Cupboard Dry

    Yes

  • Eco Dry

    Yes

  • Iron Dry

    Yes

  • Lower Temp. Dry

    Yes

  • Energy Dry

    Yes

ASTHETICS

  • Door Opening Angle

    170 Deg

  • Control

    Touch

  • Door Rim

    Chrome

  • Display

    Big LED

DIMENSIONS

  • W x D x H (mm)

    600 x 560 x 850

WARRANTY

  • Warranty

    2 years on machine10 years on motor

What people are saying

Our picks for you

picture
No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 