8kg Silver Front Loader Washer Dryer Combo
All Spec
HIGHLIGHTS
Wash Capacity(Kg)
8KG Wash
Dry Capacity(Kg)
5Kg Dry
6-Motion
Yes
Color
Silver
Display
Touch LED
NFC
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
True Steam
Yes
Energy Rating
A
PROGRAMS
Steam Refresh
Yes
Gentle Care
Yes
Stain Care
Yes
Cotton
Yes
Cotton Large
Yes
Allergy Care
yes
Direct Wear
Yes
Duvet
Yes
Easy Care
Yes
Mix Load
Yes
Wash+Dry(5kg)
Yes
Quick 30
Yes
Sports Wear
Yes
Download Course
Yes
DOWNLOAD CYCLE
Baby Wear
Yes
Rinse + Spin(Default)
Yes
Jeans
Yes
Kids Wear
Yes
School Uniform
Yes
Swimming Wear
Yes
Rainy Season
Yes
Gym Clothes
Yes
Blanket
Yes
Sweat Stain
Yes
Deodorization
Yes
Single Garments
Yes
Color Protection
Yes
Noise Minimize
Yes
Dry 30
Yes
Dry 60
Yes
Turbo Dry
Yes
Shirt Dry
Yes
Quick Wash + Dry
Yes
GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS
Temperature Range
Cold ~ 95ºC
Fault Diagnosis (digital display)
Yes
Remaining Time Delay
Yes
Remaining Time Display
Yes
Max Spin Speed(RPM)
1400
OPTIONAL PROGRAMS
Rinse Plus
Yes
Pre Wash
Yes
Intensive Wash
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
Time Delay
Yes
Tub Clean
Yes
Steam wash
Yes
Time Dry (min)
Yes
Cupboard Dry
Yes
Eco Dry
Yes
Iron Dry
Yes
Lower Temp. Dry
Yes
Energy Dry
Yes
ASTHETICS
Door Opening Angle
170 Deg
Control
Touch
Door Rim
Chrome
Display
Big LED
DIMENSIONS
W x D x H (mm)
600 x 560 x 850
WARRANTY
Warranty
2 years on machine10 years on motor
