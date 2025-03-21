9kg Front Loader Washer with AI DD™ & Steam in Stainless Finish

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).
*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Platinum Silver
-
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
9.0
PROGRAMS
-
Baby Steam Care
Yes
-
AI Wash
No
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
Auto Wash
No
-
Baby Care
No
-
Baby Wear
No
-
Bedding Refresh
No
-
Bed Sheets
No
-
Cold Wash
No
-
Color Care
No
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton +
Yes
-
Dark Wash
No
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Double Rinse
No
-
Downloaded Cycle
Yes
-
Down Jacket
No
-
Dress Shirts
No
-
Dry Only
No
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Eco 40-60
No
-
Gentle Care
No
-
Hygiene
No
-
Intensive 60
No
-
Jeans
No
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
One Shirt
No
-
Outdoor
No
-
Pet Care Wash
No
-
Quick 14 (Speed 14)
No
-
Quick 30
Yes
-
Quick Wash
No
-
Quick Wash+Dry
No
-
Rainy Days
No
-
Refresh
No
-
Rinse Only
No
-
Rinse+Spin
No
-
School Uniforms
No
-
Silent Wash
No
-
Single Garments
No
-
Skin Care
No
-
Sleeve Hems and Collars
No
-
Small Load
No
-
Smart Rinse
No
-
Spin Only
No
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
Yes
-
Stain Care
No
-
Steam Refresh
No
-
Towels
No
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash 39
No
-
TurboWash 49
No
-
TurboWash 59
No
-
Wash+Dry
No
-
Wash Only
No
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
Dial + Hard Buttons & LED Display
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
FEATURES
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Type
Front Load Washer
-
End of Cycle Signal
No
-
Add Item
No
-
ezDispense
No
-
Auto Restart
No
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Foam detection system
No
-
LoadSense
No
-
Steam
Yes
-
Drum Light
No
-
Leveling Legs
No
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
No
-
Vibration Sensor
No
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Water Level
Auto
-
Centum System
No
-
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
Steam+
No
-
TurboWash360˚
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600x850x475
-
Weight (kg)
59.0
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
660x890x580
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
535
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1015
-
Weight include packing (kg)
63.0
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Drum Light
No
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
No
-
Spin
1200/1000/800/600/400/No Spin
-
Steam
No
-
Temp.
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Tub Clean
No
-
TurboWash
No
-
Wash
No
-
ColdWash
No
-
Detergent Level
No
-
ezDispense Nozzle Clean
No
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Softener Level
No
-
Wrinkle Care
No
BARCODE
-
Barcode
8806084367181
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
No
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension
