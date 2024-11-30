We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8.5kg Front Loader Washer with AI DD™ & Steam in Stainless Finish
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).
*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPECIFICATION
-
Capacity
8.5 kg
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Add Item
Yes
BASIC SPECIFICATION
-
Dimension (W x D x H) mm
600 x 850 x 475
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
BASIC SPECIFICATION
-
Color
VCM(Stainless Silver)
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
ColdWash
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Detergent Level
No
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
ezDispense Nozzle Clean
No
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Softener Level
No
-
Spin
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Temp.
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash
No
-
Wash
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
No
FEATURES
-
Performance
AI DD Motor
6 Motion
Steam(Allergy Care)
Add Item Function
1,200 RPM
-
Durability
Motor 10year Warranty
Full STS Drum
-
Convenience
SmartThinQ(WiFi)
Smart Diagnosis
-
TurboWash
No
-
Add Item
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Auto Restart
No
-
Centum System
No
-
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Dual Dry
No
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
ezDispense
No
-
Foam detection system
No
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Steam+
No
-
TurboWash360˚
No
-
Type
Washer
-
Vibration Sensor
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Water Level
No
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
8.5
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
Yes
-
Display Type
LED
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
535
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1015
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 475
-
Weight (kg)
60
ENERGY/WATER EFFICIENCY
-
Energy Rating (Wash)
A+++
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Stainless Steel
-
Door Type
Tempered Glass Door
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
No
PROGRAMS
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
Auto Wash
No
-
Baby Care
No
-
Baby Wear
No
-
Cold Wash
No
-
Color Care
No
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton +
Yes
-
Dark Wash
No
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Downloaded Cycle
Yes
-
Drain + Spin
No
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Eco 40-60
No
-
Gentle Care
No
-
Hygiene
No
-
Intensive 60
No
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
Outdoor
No
-
Quick 30
Yes
-
Quick Wash
No
-
Refresh
No
-
Rinse+Spin
No
-
Silent Wash
Yes
-
Skin Care
No
-
Speed Wash+Dry
No
-
Speed 14
No
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
Yes
-
Stain Care
No
-
Steam Refresh
No
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash 39
No
-
TurboWash 49
No
-
TurboWash 59
No
-
Wash+Dry
No
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
-
Baby Steam Care
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
