7kg Front Load Washing Machine in Middle Black Finish

*Product images are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
Meticulous design
Allergy Care anti-allergy wash cycle
Steam cleaning to remove dust mites
6 Motion DD washing technology
Optimal washing solution
10 year warranty
Reliable warranty policy
Removable top cover
For small spaces
Steam cleaning to remove allergens from fabrics
*Allergy Care anti-allergy washing cycle is certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) to help reduce allergens caused by house dust mites.
A decade of peace of mind
LG offers a 10-year warranty on the Inverter Direct Drive™ motor.
*10 year warranty applies to Direct Drive motors only.
Enhance the interior space in your home
Identify errors quickly
and easily
Smart Diagnostics™ lets you know about your washing machine's problems via notifications on your phone
*This function may provide different accessibility features, depending on the level of program updates on the smartphone.
Enhance your washing experience with a simple and elegant washing machine design
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Middle Black
-
Door Type
Round Door (No Cover)
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
7.0
PROGRAMS
-
Baby Steam Care
No
-
AI Wash
No
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
Auto Wash
No
-
Baby Care
No
-
Baby Wear
No
-
Bedding Refresh
No
-
Bed Sheets
No
-
Cold Wash
No
-
Color Care
No
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton +
Yes
-
Dark Wash
No
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Double Rinse
No
-
Downloaded Cycle
No
-
Down Jacket
No
-
Dress Shirts
No
-
Dry Only
No
-
Duvet
No
-
Easy Care
No
-
Eco 40-60
No
-
Gentle Care
No
-
Hygiene
No
-
Intensive 60
No
-
Jeans
No
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
One Shirt
No
-
Outdoor
No
-
Pet Care Wash
No
-
Quick 14 (Speed 14)
No
-
Quick 30
Yes
-
Quick Wash
No
-
Quick Wash+Dry
No
-
Rainy Days
No
-
Refresh
No
-
Rinse Only
No
-
Rinse+Spin
Yes
-
School Uniforms
No
-
Silent Wash
No
-
Single Garments
No
-
Skin Care
No
-
Sleeve Hems and Collars
No
-
Small Load
No
-
Smart Rinse
No
-
Spin Only
No
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
No
-
Stain Care
No
-
Steam Refresh
No
-
Towels
No
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash 39
No
-
TurboWash 49
No
-
TurboWash 59
No
-
Wash+Dry
No
-
Wash Only
No
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
No
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LED Display
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
FEATURES
-
AI DD
No
-
Type
Front Load Washer
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Add Item
No
-
ezDispense
No
-
Auto Restart
No
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Foam detection system
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Drum Light
No
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
No
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Water Level
Auto
-
Centum System
No
-
Drum Lifter
Plastic Lifter
-
TurboWash
No
-
Steam+
No
-
TurboWash360˚
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600x850x440
-
Weight (kg)
59.0
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
660x890x540
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
500
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
980
-
Weight include packing (kg)
63.0
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
No
-
Add Item
No
-
Beep On/Off
No
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Drum Light
No
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Remote Start
No
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Spin
1200/1000/800/600/400/No Spin
-
Steam
No
-
Temp.
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash
No
-
Wash
Yes
-
ColdWash
No
-
Detergent Level
No
-
ezDispense Nozzle Clean
No
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Softener Level
No
-
Wrinkle Care
No
BARCODE
-
Barcode
8806096029510
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
No
-
Energy Monitoring
No
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
-
Tub Clean Coach
No
-
Smart Pairing
No
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
No
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension
