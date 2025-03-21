Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
9kg Front Load Washing Machine in Middle Black Finish

F2Y1VYP6J

9kg Front Load Washing Machine in Middle Black Finish

  Front view
  Front open
  Top
  Drum
  display
  Detergent open
  Left side
  Right side open
  Right side
  • Right side
  Side
  Back
Front view
Front open
Top
Drum
display
Detergent open
Left side
Right side open
Right side
Side
Back

Key Features

  • 6 Motion DD
  • Inverter Direct Drive
  • Steam™
  • Tub Clean washing drum cleaning feature
  • Smart Diagnosis™
Cutout of the inside of a washing machine

Design in perfect harmony

LG washing machine with new design brings a stylish highlight to any interior space.

Meticulous design

The image shows the fabric and dust in the fibers

Allergy Care anti-allergy wash cycle

Steam cleaning to remove dust mites

The 6 motion dd logo is in the middle of the flow creating a circular shape

6 Motion DD washing technology

Optimal washing solution

Washing machine motor and 10 year warranty card

10 year warranty

Reliable warranty policy

Removable top cover

For small spaces

Steam™

Steam cleaning to remove allergens from fabrics

Wear your clothes with confidence knowing that house dust mites and bacteria have been eliminated with steam cleaning technology.

*Allergy Care anti-allergy washing cycle is certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) to help reduce allergens caused by house dust mites.

6 Motion DD washing technology

Optimal washing solution

The washing machine has an Inverter Direct Drive™ motor that can create up to six different washing motions, helping to properly care for fabrics and deliver super clean washes.

Washing machine motor and logo on black wavy background

A decade of peace of mind

LG offers a 10-year warranty on the Inverter Direct Drive™ motor.

*10 year warranty applies to Direct Drive motors only.

Elegant design

Enhance the interior space in your home

Choose a washing machine that matches your interior design ideas.

Smart Diagnosis™

Identify errors quickly
and easily

Smart Diagnosis™ gives you composure with the ability to easily identify problems.

Smart Diagnostics™ lets you know about your washing machine's problems via notifications on your phone

Enhance your washing experience with a simple and elegant washing machine design

Summary

DIMENSIONS

F2Y1VYP6J

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Middle Black

  • Door Type

    Round Door (No Cover)

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    9.0

PROGRAMS

  • Baby Steam Care

    No

  • AI Wash

    No

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Auto Wash

    No

  • Baby Care

    No

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Bedding Refresh

    No

  • Bed Sheets

    No

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton +

    Yes

  • Dark Wash

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Double Rinse

    No

  • Downloaded Cycle

    No

  • Down Jacket

    No

  • Dress Shirts

    No

  • Dry Only

    No

  • Duvet

    No

  • Easy Care

    No

  • Eco 40-60

    No

  • Gentle Care

    No

  • Hygiene

    No

  • Intensive 60

    No

  • Jeans

    No

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • One Shirt

    No

  • Outdoor

    No

  • Pet Care Wash

    No

  • Quick 14 (Speed 14)

    No

  • Quick 30

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    No

  • Quick Wash+Dry

    No

  • Rainy Days

    No

  • Refresh

    No

  • Rinse Only

    No

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

  • School Uniforms

    No

  • Silent Wash

    No

  • Single Garments

    No

  • Skin Care

    No

  • Sleeve Hems and Collars

    No

  • Small Load

    No

  • Smart Rinse

    No

  • Spin Only

    No

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    No

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Towels

    No

  • Tub Clean

    No

  • TurboWash 39

    No

  • TurboWash 49

    No

  • TurboWash 59

    No

  • Wash+Dry

    No

  • Wash Only

    No

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    No

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LED Display

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

FEATURES

  • AI DD

    No

  • Type

    Front Load Washer

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Add Item

    No

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Auto Restart

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    No

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Water Level

    Auto

  • Centum System

    No

  • Drum Lifter

    Plastic Lifter

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Steam+

    No

  • TurboWash360˚

    No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600x850x550

  • Weight (kg)

    60.0

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    660x890x660

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    590

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1030

  • Weight include packing (kg)

    64.0

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    No

  • Add Item

    No

  • Beep On/Off

    No

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    No

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Spin

    1200/1000/800/600/400/No Spin

  • Steam

    No

  • Temp.

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Wash

    Yes

  • ColdWash

    No

  • Detergent Level

    No

  • ezDispense Nozzle Clean

    No

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Softener Level

    No

  • Wrinkle Care

    No

BARCODE

  • Barcode

    8806096029503

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Energy Monitoring

    No

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Tub Clean Coach

    No

  • Smart Pairing

    No

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    No

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

picture
No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 