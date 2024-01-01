We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2KG TWINWash Mini
Summary
All Spec
FEATURES
-
Model type
Top loader
-
Color
Silver
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
2
-
Drum Volume(L)
19
-
Auto Balance
Yes
-
Foam sensing & removal
Yes
-
Hot & Cold Water option
option
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Door Switch Type
Push type Auto Door
-
Motor type
Direct Drive
-
Display
Touch LED
-
Inner Drum
Embossing
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Door size
268mm
-
Door Openning Angle
80°
-
Door Rim
New Metalic Color
-
Front Cover
Black Tempered Glass
PROGRAMS(COURSE)
-
Light Soil
Yes
-
Lingerie
Yes
-
Underwear
Yes
-
Hand Wash
Yes
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Rinse+Spin
Yes
-
Spin only
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Spin Only
Yes
-
No Spin
Yes
-
Child-Lock
Yes
-
Beeper On/Off
Yes
DISPLAY
-
Running Time indicator
Yes
-
Start/Pause Indication
Yes
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Error Message Indication
Yes
-
Error Message Alarm
Yes
DIMENSION
-
Dimension (WxDxH)
595 x 659 x 364 mm
-
Dimension with packing (WxDxH)
660 x 705 x 440 mm
-
Weight(kg)
43
-
Weight with packing(kg)
45
