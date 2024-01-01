We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 8kg Stone Silver Washing Machine - FH4U1JBSK4
All Spec
HIGHLIGHTS
-
Capacity(Kg)
10kg
-
Turbo Wash
Yes
-
6 - Motion
Yes
-
Color
Silver
-
Display
Touch LED
-
NFC
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
True Steam
Yes
-
Energy Rating
A+++
PROGRAMS
-
Steam Refresh
Yes
-
Gentle Care
Yes
-
Stain Care
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton Large
Yes
-
Allergy Care
yes
-
Dark Wash
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Mix Load
Yes
-
Silent Wash
Yes
-
Speed 14
Yes
-
Sports Wear
Yes
-
Download Course
Yes
DOWNLOAD CYCLE
-
Wool
Yes
-
Skin Care
Yes
-
Small Load
Yes
-
Lingerie
Yes
-
Cold Wash
Yes
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Sanitary
Yes
-
Quick Deodorization
Yes
-
Energy Rating
A+++
GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Temperature Range
Cold ~ 95ºC
-
Fault Diagnosis (digital display)
Yes
-
Remaining Time Delay
Yes
-
Remaining Time Display
Yes
-
Max Spin Speed(RPM)
1400
-
Warranty
2 years on machine10 years on motor
OPTIONAL PROGRAMS
-
Rinse Hold
Yes
-
Rinse Plus
Yes
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Time Delay
Yes
-
Medic Rinse
Yes
-
Turbowash
Yes
-
Favorite
Yes
-
Steam wash
Yes
-
Steam Softner
Yes
ASTHETICS
-
Door Opening Angle
150 Deg
-
Control
Touch
-
Door Rim
Chrome
-
Panel Frame
Chrome
DIMENSIONS
-
W x D x H (mm)
600*610*850
