8kg Silver Front Loader Washing Machine

FH4U2TNP8S

8kg Silver Front Loader Washing Machine

Washing Machines : 8kg Silver Front Loader Washing Machine FH4U2TNP8S
All Spec

KEY FEATURES

  • Inverter Direct Drive™

    Yes (Post DD)

  • 6 Motion

    Yes

  • Energy Efficiency Class

    A+++

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Smart function - Smart Diagnosis

    Version 3.0

  • Smart function - NFC (Download cycle, NFC)

    Yes

FEATURES

  • Finish - Body Color

    Stone Silver

  • Finish - Door

    S.Silver rim + Black tint

  • Finish - Display Background color

    Black

  • Finish - Dial Knop

    Stone Silver

  • Basic - Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    8

  • Basic - Spin speed

    1400/1200/1000/800/400/No spin

  • Basic - Variable Temperature(℃)

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Basic - Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Basic - Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Basic - Standby Power zero

    Yes

  • Basic - Door Switch type

    Auto Door

  • Basic - Door Openning Angle (º)

    150

  • Basic - Drum Volume (liters)

    59

  • Basic - Drum Hole Size (mm)

    300 (R)

  • Basic - Inner Drum

    Embossing

  • Basic - Drum Lifter

    Wave Lifter

  • Contol - Program selector

    Dial + Touch

  • Contol - Diaplay Type

    White LED

  • Contol - Figure indicator (Remain time, temp, RPM)

    18:88

  • Contol - Delay timer

    3-19 hrs

  • Contol - Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Contol - Error Message Indication

    Yes

  • Contol - Error Message Alarm

    Yes

WASH PROGRAM

  • Cycle No.

    14

  • General - Cotton

    Yes

  • General - Cotton +

    Yes

  • General - Mix

    Yes

  • General - Easy Care

    Yes

  • General - Duvet

    Yes

  • Caring - Gentle Care

    Yes

  • Caring - Stain Care

    Yes

  • Caring - Hygiene

    Yes

  • Caring - Baby Care

    Yes

  • Special - Sports Wear

    Yes

  • Special - Dark Wash

    Yes

  • Special - Silent Wash

    Yes

  • Special - Download Cycle (Default Rinse+Spin)

    Yes

  • Special - Quick 30

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Prewash

    Yes

  • Crease Care

    Yes

  • Time Delay(Delay End)

    Yes

  • Child-Lock

    Yes

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Beeper On/Off

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wash Option - Intensive

    Yes

  • Wash Option - Normal

    Yes

  • Wash Option - Time Save

    Yes

  • Rinse Option - Normal

    Yes

  • Rinse Option - Rinse+

    Yes

DOWNLOAD CYCLE

  • Baby Wear

    Yes

  • Kids Wear

    Yes

  • School Uniform

    Yes

  • Swimming Wear

    Yes

  • Rainy Season

    Yes

  • Gym Clothes

    Yes

  • Jeans

    Yes

  • Blanket

    Yes

  • Sweat Stain

    Yes

  • Single Garments

    Yes

  • Color Care

    Yes

  • Quiet Wash

    Yes

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

DIMENSION

  • Dimension (W*D*H mm)

    600x560x850

  • Box Dimension (W*D*H mm)

    660x655x885

  • Weight(kg)

    63

  • Weight include packing(kg)

    66

