We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8kg
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Washing Machine Type
Washing machine
-
Detail W/M Type
Front Loader
CAPACITY
-
Wash Capacity (kg)
8
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Color
Metalic silver
-
Door size (mm)
300
-
Door Opening Angle
180
-
Variable Spin Speed
1000
SPECICAL FEATURES
-
Intelligent Washing System
Yes
-
Cycle Reserve System
Yes
-
Door Rim
Chrome Painted
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy efficiency class
A+
-
Washing performance class
A
PROGRAMS
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Synthetic
Yes
-
Delicate
Yes
-
Quick30
Yes
-
Hand wash
Yes
-
Cotton Eco
Yes
-
Bio Care
Yes
-
Prewash
Yes
-
Rinse Hold
Yes
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Rinse+Spin
Yes
-
Crease Care
Yes
-
No Spin
Yes
ADDITIONAL PROGRAMS-DRYER
-
Child Lock
Yes
DIMENSION ( WIDTH X HEIGHT X DEPTH, MM )
-
Net
600x550x842
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Net
65
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.