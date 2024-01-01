We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Max Wash Capacity 7.0kg
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Washing Machine Type
Washer/Dryer Combo
CAPACITY
-
Wash Capacity (kg)
7
-
Dry Capacity (kg)
3.5
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Colour
Silver
-
Door size (mm)
300
-
Door Opening Angle
180
-
Variable Spin Speed
1200
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
LED
SPECICAL FEATURES
-
Motor Type
Direct Drive
-
Stand-by power zero function
yes
-
Intelligent Washing System
Yes
-
Big LED
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Washing Noise Level (dBA)
54
-
Spinning Noise Level (dBA)
67
-
Energy efficiency class
A
-
Washing performance class
B
-
Spin performance class
C
PROGRAMS
-
Baby Care
Y
-
Cotton
Y
-
Synthetic
Y
-
Delicate
Y
-
Hand Wash/Wool
Y
-
Cotton Eco
Y
-
Spin
Y
-
Prewash
Y
-
Rinse+Hold
Y
-
Crease Care
Y
-
Spin Only
Y
-
Child-Look
Y
DIMENSION ( WIDTH X HEIGHT X DEPTH, MM )
-
Net
600x850x550
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Net
61
