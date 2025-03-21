10kg Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer in Black Finish

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
RH10V9ZV2W

Key Features

  • DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™
  • Dual 10 Year Warranty
  • Eco Hybrid™
  • Gentle Care
  • Auto Cleaning Condenser
  • Dual Filter
Dual Saving on Energy
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

Dual Saving on Energy & Time

Advanced inverter technology with DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ provides the higher level of energy efficiency or shorter time than ever.
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

Widens a range of the circulation speed from very fast to slow without turning it on and off.
A -10% Energy Efficiency*

A+++-10% Energy Efficiency*

DAUL Inverter Heat Pump™ dryer performs at the best possible energy efficiency level.

*A+++ to D scale. According to the IEC standard, Cotton cycle with Energy Mode.

Dual 10Year Warranty

Dual 10Year Warranty

DUAL Inverter Compressor 10 Year Warranty meets with Inverter Motor 10 Year Warranty.
Save Energy or Save Time
Eco Hybrid™

Save Energy or Save Time

Eco Hybrid™ technology provides the option to save energy or time depends on your lifesytle.

*Tested by Intertek, 9kg of IEC standard load, Cotton cycle, comparison between Time and Energy Mode.

Smoothen Crease and Reduce Shrinkage
Gentle Care

Smoothen Crease and Reduce Shrinkage

Low temperature dry can smoothen crease and reduce shrinkage with heatpump technology.
99.9% Reduction
Allergy Care

99.9% Reduction

The Allergy Care reduces 99.9% of live house dust mites that

can cause allergy or respiratory issues.
Improve your quality of life.

*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% live house dust mites.

Certified by BAF

Reduce 99.9% of live house dust mites

Maintain High Drying Performance
Auto Cleaning Condenser

Maintain High Drying Performance

Auto Cleaning Condenser provides proper air flow to maintain high drying performance. Furthermore, it is hassle free of cleaning and provides more free time.
Always Keep Clean
Dual Filter

Always Keep Clean

Dual Filter makes dryer maintatain high drying performance by filtering out lints from clothes.
Optimize Drying Performance
Sensor Dry

Optimize Drying Performance

Detects the moisture on the clothes and set automatically drying time.
Smart Convenience with SmartThinQ™

LG ThinQ® App

Smart control, smart life

ThinQ® technology puts this dryer in a class of its own. Intelligent features let you remotely start or monitor your dryer. You can also track energy consumption, diagnose and troubleshoot issues and download additional drying cycles.*

Smart Remote Control

 

 

Operate or monitor your laundry from anywhere, anytime. You can also track energy consumption.

Cycle Download

 

 

Cycle Download lets users download new dry program such as Gym Clothes, Blanket Refresh, Lingerie and Minimize Wrinkles

 

DIMENSIONS

RH10V9ZV2W.BPBQESA

Key Specs

  • Body Color

    Platinum Black

  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    10

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 660

  • DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    Yes

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    Yes

  • Heat Source Type

    Heat Pump Electric

  • Reversible Door

    No

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Platinum Black

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

CAPACITY

  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    10

PROGRAMS

  • AI Dry

    No

  • Allergy Care (dryer)

    Yes

  • Bedding Refresh

    No

  • Bulky Item

    No

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton +

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Down Jacket Refresh

    No

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Jeans

    No

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    Yes

  • Quick Dry

    No

  • Rack Dry

    Yes

  • Refresh

    No

  • Skin Care

    No

  • Steam Hygiene

    No

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Towels

    Yes

  • Warm Air

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

  • Activewear(Sportswear)

    Yes

  • Air Dry (Cool Air)

    No

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial + Touch LED

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Figure Indicator

    18:88

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    No

  • AI DD

    No

  • Type

    Condenser Dryer (Ventless)

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)

    Yes

  • DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    Yes

  • Dual Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Empty Water Indicator

    Yes

  • Heat Source Type

    Heat Pump Electric

  • Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    No

  • Reversible Door

    No

  • LoadSense

    No

  • Sensor Dry

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • TrueSteam

    No

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)

    1115

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 660

  • Weight (kg)

    56.0

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Anti Crease

    Yes

  • Condenser Care

    Yes

  • Drum Care

    Yes

  • Dry Level

    3 Levels

  • Favourite

    No

  • Less Time

    Yes

  • More Time

    Yes

  • Rack Dry

    No

  • Time Dry

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Steam

    No

BARCODE

  • Barcode

    8806096184080

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

