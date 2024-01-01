We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
13kg White Top Load Washing Machine
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
13kg
-
Color(Current)
Free Silver
-
Seethrough
Tempered Glass
-
Display
LED 18:88
-
Drum Volume(L)
75.2
-
Drum
Stainless
-
Motor type
Inverter
-
Control Panel
Sheet Type + New Hole Lighting Design
-
Wash Algorithm
Turbodrum With Inverter Technology
-
Program
Normal, Wool, Duvet, Silent, Normal+Pre Wash, Quick Wash, Extra Clean, Tub Clean
-
Option
Air Dry
-
Delay Start
3~18 hr
-
Water Level
10
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Filter Type
Mesh Filter (2EA)
-
Pulsator
Punch + 3
-
Inner Tub
Semi Stainless
-
Inner Tub (size)
Ø490.8 H 506.6
-
Motor Output*
150W
-
Power Consumption
200W
-
Speed RPM (S)*
700 RPM(±50)
-
Rating
Real: 220V~, 50Hz Mark: 220V~, 50Hz
-
Soak
Yes
-
Hot Wash
Yes
-
Cold Wash
Yes
-
Dimension (W*D*H)
590*606*960
-
Dimension with packing (W*D*H)
630x677x1035
-
Net Weight(kg)
39.65kg
-
Weight with packing(kg)
44.86kg
-
Stuffing : 40 ft (H)
114
