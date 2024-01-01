Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
17kg Top Loader with Smart Inverter in White Finish

T1777NEHTE

17kg Top Loader with Smart Inverter in White Finish

(0)

Energy Saving with Smart Inverter Control

Smart Inverter Technology eliminates wasted operation by efficiently controlling energy use.

Auto Restart

When a washing machine is turned off due to power failure, it will restart automatically from the position it stopped to adjust accordingly.

Standby Power Save

Even if the power cord is plugged in while power is off, only extremely little electricity will run through the washer. You don't need to worry about wasted electricity.

Smart Motion

Smart Motion is 3 kinds of motions created by Smart Inverter for optimized washing by fabric type. Enjoy better combination for better care.

TurboDrum™

TurboDrum™ enables the most powerful wash and removes the toughest dirt through strong water stream of rotating drum and pulsator in the opposite direction.

Punch+3

Punch+3 creates powerful streams of water which mix laundry up and down repeatedly for even washing result.

Auto Pre Wash

With one touch, tough stains are ready to be gone. Let your hands free, let your washing machine do the laundry.

*Normal cycle starts after 8-min. of pre-washing.

Side Waterfall

Side Waterfall enables the best mixing of detergent with water while minimizing detergent residue that can cause skin irritation and allergy.

LoDecibel™ & Less Vibration

BMC Motor Protection holds the motor tightly so that it can minimize the noise and vibration level. Plus more durability and 10 year motor warranty.

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™ helps diagnose and troubleshoot mechanical issues, limiting costly and inconvenient service visits.

Safe & Convenient Design

Stylish and durable design ensures convenience and safety while offering efficient and innovative features.

Summary

Print
CAPACITY
17kg
DIMENSION (W X D X H, MM)
632 x 670 x 1020 mm
MAIN TECHNOLOGY:
Turbo Drum | Punch+3 Pulsator
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT:
Smart Inverter

All Spec

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Add Item

    No

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Production Site

    TH

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    17kg

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Air Dry

    No

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Color(Current)

    Middle Free Silver

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Aqua Reserve

    No

  • Child Lock

    Yes

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Seethrough

    Tempered Glass

  • Display

    LED 18:88

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Cold Wash

    Yes

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Drum Volume(L)

    90.2

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Deep Fill

    No

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Drum

    Stainless

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Extra Rinse

    No

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Control Panel

    Sheet Type + New Hole Lighting Design (Color: Dark Blue)

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Hot Wash

    Yes

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Wash Algorithm

    Turbodrum With Inverter Technology

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Program

    Normal, Wool, Duvet, Silent, Pre wash+ Normal, Quick wash, Extra clean, Tub clean

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Process On/Off

    No

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Process

    Soak, Wash, Rinse, Spin

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Remote Start

    No

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Delay Start

    3~18 hr

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Rinse

    Yes

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Filter Type

    Smart Filter (2EA)

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Soak

    Yes

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Pulsator

    Punch + 3

  • Inner Tub

    Stainless

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Spin

    Yes

  • Spin Only

    Yes

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Default rinse

    Shower Rinse + Deep Rinse

  • Drain type

    Pump

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Stain Care

    No

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Water Level

    10

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Steam

    No

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Soft Closing Door (Smart hinge)

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Strong Wave

    No

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Turbo Drum

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Temp.

    Cold / Hot

  • Time Delay

    Yes

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Child Lock

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Tub Dry

    No

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Reed Switch

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • TurboWash

    No

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Motor Power

    150W

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wash

    Yes

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Speed RPM (S)*

    680 RPM (±50)

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Water Level

    6 Levels

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Washing Type / Motor type

    Inverter

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Water Plus

    No

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Rating

    230V~, 50Hz

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    No

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Dimension (WxDxH)

    632 x 670 x 1020

  • Dimension with packing (WxDxH)

    700 x 770 x 1070

  • Net Weight(kg)

    45kg

  • Weight with packing(kg)

    50.76kg

  • Stuffing : 40 ft (H)

    102

BARCODE

  • BARCODE

    No

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    17

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    Yes

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Door Lock Indication

    No

  • Figure Indicator

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    632 x 1020 x 670

  • Product Height with Lid Open (mm)

    No

  • Weight (kg)

    44.5

ENERGY/WATER EFFICIENCY

  • Energy Rating (Wash)

    No

FEATURES

  • TurboWash

    No

  • 6 Motion DD

    No

  • Add Item

    No

  • AI DD

    No

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Foam detection system

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    No

  • JetSpray

    No

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Lint Filter

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Punch + 3

    Yes

  • Semi Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Side Water Fall

    Yes

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Smart Motion

    Yes

  • Soft Closing Door

    Yes

  • Stainless Lint Filter

    No

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    No

  • Steam

    No

  • TurboDrum

    Yes

  • TurboWash 3D

    No

  • Type

    Top Load Washer

  • Vibration Sensor

    No

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Hot & Cold

  • Water Level

    6 Levels

  • WaveForce

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Silver

  • Lid Type

    Tempered Glass

PROGRAMS

  • AI Wash

    No

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Delicates

    No

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Drain + Spin

    No

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Eco Save

    No

  • Extra Clean

    Yes

  • Hygiene 40

    No

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Pre Wash+Normal

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Sanitary 60

    No

  • School Care

    No

  • Silent

    Yes

  • Small Load

    No

  • Smart Rinse

    No

  • Sports Wear

    No

  • Strong Wave

    No

  • Towels

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Pairing

    No

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Energy Monitoring

    No

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Tub Clean Coach

    No

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

picture
No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 