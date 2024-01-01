We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
17kg Top Loader with Smart Inverter in White Finish
Auto Restart
*Normal cycle starts after 8-min. of pre-washing.
Summary
All Spec
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Add Item
No
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Production Site
TH
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
17kg
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Air Dry
No
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Color(Current)
Middle Free Silver
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Aqua Reserve
No
-
Child Lock
Yes
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Seethrough
Tempered Glass
-
Display
LED 18:88
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Cold Wash
Yes
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Drum Volume(L)
90.2
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Deep Fill
No
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Drum
Stainless
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Extra Rinse
No
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Control Panel
Sheet Type + New Hole Lighting Design (Color: Dark Blue)
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Hot Wash
Yes
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Wash Algorithm
Turbodrum With Inverter Technology
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Pre Wash
Yes
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Program
Normal, Wool, Duvet, Silent, Pre wash+ Normal, Quick wash, Extra clean, Tub clean
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Process On/Off
No
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Process
Soak, Wash, Rinse, Spin
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Remote Start
No
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Delay Start
3~18 hr
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Rinse
Yes
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Filter Type
Smart Filter (2EA)
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Soak
Yes
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Pulsator
Punch + 3
-
Inner Tub
Stainless
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Spin
Yes
-
Spin Only
Yes
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Default rinse
Shower Rinse + Deep Rinse
-
Drain type
Pump
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Stain Care
No
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Water Level
10
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Steam
No
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Soft Closing Door (Smart hinge)
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Strong Wave
No
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Turbo Drum
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Temp.
Cold / Hot
-
Time Delay
Yes
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Child Lock
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Tub Clean
Yes
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Tub Dry
No
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Reed Switch
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
TurboWash
No
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Motor Power
150W
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wash
Yes
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Speed RPM (S)*
680 RPM (±50)
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Water Level
6 Levels
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Washing Type / Motor type
Inverter
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Water Plus
No
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Rating
230V~, 50Hz
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
No
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Dimension (WxDxH)
632 x 670 x 1020
-
Dimension with packing (WxDxH)
700 x 770 x 1070
-
Net Weight(kg)
45kg
-
Weight with packing(kg)
50.76kg
-
Stuffing : 40 ft (H)
102
BARCODE
-
BARCODE
No
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
17
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
Yes
-
Display Type
LED
-
Door Lock Indication
No
-
Figure Indicator
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
632 x 1020 x 670
-
Product Height with Lid Open (mm)
No
-
Weight (kg)
44.5
ENERGY/WATER EFFICIENCY
-
Energy Rating (Wash)
No
FEATURES
-
TurboWash
No
-
6 Motion DD
No
-
Add Item
No
-
AI DD
No
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
ezDispense
No
-
Foam detection system
No
-
Inverter DirectDrive
No
-
JetSpray
No
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
Lint Filter
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Punch + 3
Yes
-
Semi Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Side Water Fall
Yes
-
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
-
Smart Motion
Yes
-
Soft Closing Door
Yes
-
Stainless Lint Filter
No
-
Stainless Steel Drum
No
-
Steam
No
-
TurboDrum
Yes
-
TurboWash 3D
No
-
Type
Top Load Washer
-
Vibration Sensor
No
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Hot & Cold
-
Water Level
6 Levels
-
WaveForce
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Silver
-
Lid Type
Tempered Glass
PROGRAMS
-
AI Wash
No
-
Baby Wear
No
-
Color Care
No
-
Delicates
No
-
Download Cycle
No
-
Drain + Spin
No
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Eco Save
No
-
Extra Clean
Yes
-
Hygiene 40
No
-
Normal
Yes
-
Pre Wash+Normal
Yes
-
Quick Wash
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Sanitary 60
No
-
School Care
No
-
Silent
Yes
-
Small Load
No
-
Smart Rinse
No
-
Sports Wear
No
-
Strong Wave
No
-
Towels
No
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Pairing
No
-
Download Cycle
No
-
Energy Monitoring
No
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
-
Tub Clean Coach
No
