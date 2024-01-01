Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
19kg Top Loader with AI DD™ in Black Finish

T19H3SDHT2

19kg Top Loader with AI DD™ in Black Finish

Front view

A image shows the interior of the drum with focus on the stainless steel and lint filter design.

Intelligent Care of 24% More Fabric Protection

Automatically optimize motion based on the weight and fabric type in each load.

*Tested by Intertek. Placed 3kg of different types of clothes (such as shirts, shorts, etc) with 5-hole swatches  into T13H7EHDSTP and ran 'Normal' cycle. Placed same clothes into the same model and ran 'AI Wash' cycle. After completion, fabric damage was compared by counting threads on 5 hole swatches. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

TurboDrum™

TurboDrum™

TurboDrum™ enables the most powerful wash and removes the toughest dirt through strong water stream of rotating drum and pulsator in the opposite direction.

Punch+3

Punch+3

Punch+3 creates powerful streams of water which mix laundry up and down repeatedly for even washing result.

Auto Pre Wash

Auto Pre Wash

With one touch, tough stains are ready to be gone. Let your hands free, let your washing machine do the laundry.

*Normal cycle starts after 8-min. of pre-washing.

An Optimal Way to Wash

 

6 washing motions powered by the Inverter Direct Drive Motor™ create 6 optimized cycles to wash fabric.

6 kinds of movement make various multiple direction waves.

Agitating motion : A normal washing motion

6 kinds of movement make various multiple direction waves.

Swing motion : A gentle swing to handle delicate fabrics and reduce fabric damage

6 kinds of movement make various multiple direction waves.

Rotating motion : Antangles the fabric and washes it clean

6 kinds of movement make various multiple direction waves.

Rubbing motion : Rotates left and right to rub fabric against the surface of the drum

6 kinds of movement make various multiple direction waves.

Power motion : Enhances washing performance with the stronger and faster movement of the Pulsator

6 kinds of movement make various multiple direction waves.

Compressing motion : A high speed spin motion

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™ helps diagnose and troubleshoot mechanical issues, limiting costly and inconvenient service visits.

The 'scent' button on the LG washing machine is emphasized, a mother and daughter sit on the floor enjoying the smell of a towel that just came out of the washing machine that sits next to them. Petals are flying around them.

Enjoy Fresher Fabrics for Longer

Your laundry will smell fresher and longer when the softener gets deep into fabrics during the wash cycle.

*Tested by Intertek with T13H7EHDSTP. Normal cycle with Scent+ option on compare with Normal cycle without Scent+ option. 3.5 kg IEC towel load. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

A gentle waves background with the Inverter DirectDrive 10 Year Warranty logo, the Inverter DirectDrive logo.

Long Lasting and High Reliability

The Inverter Direct Drive Motor is reliable, quiet, and comes with a 10-year warranty.

*Limited warranty does not cover repairs when your product is used in other than normal and usual household use (e.g. commercial use, in offices and recreational facilities) or contrary to the instructions outlined in the product's owner's manual.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

t19h3sdht2
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
19
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
632 x 1018 x 670
TurboDrum
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    19

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    632 x 1018 x 670

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Steam

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Middle Black

  • Lid Type

    Tempered Glass

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    19

PROGRAMS

  • AI Wash

    Yes

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Drain + Spin

    No

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Eco Save

    No

  • Extra Clean

    No

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Pre Wash+Normal

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • School Care

    No

  • Small Load

    No

  • Smart Rinse

    No

  • Sports Wear

    No

  • Strong Wave

    No

  • Towels

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wool

    No

  • Hygiene 40

    No

  • Sanitary 60

    No

  • Silent

    No

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    LED + Hard Buttons

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Figure Indicator

    18:88

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    No

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Type

    Top Load Washer

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Add Item

    No

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    No

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam

    No

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    No

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    No

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Hot & Cold

  • JetSpray

    No

  • Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Punch + 3

    No

  • Semi Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Side Water Fall

    No

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    No

  • Smart Motion

    No

  • Soft Closing Door

    Yes

  • Stainless Lint Filter

    No

  • TurboDrum

    Yes

  • TurboWash 3D

    No

  • Water Level

    Auto/Manual

  • WaveForce

    No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Height with Lid Open (mm)

    1333

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    632 x 1018 x 670

  • Weight (kg)

    44.5

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    No

  • Air Dry

    No

  • Aqua Reserve

    No

  • Deep Fill

    No

  • Extra Rinse

    No

  • Hot Wash

    No

  • Add Item

    No

  • Child Lock

    No

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Soak

    Yes

  • Spin Only

    No

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Pre Wash

    No

  • Remote Start

    No

  • Strong Wave

    Yes

  • Rinse

    5 Times

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • Time Delay

    No

  • Tub Dry

    No

  • Spin

    5 Levels

  • Steam

    No

  • Temp.

    Cold / Warm / Hot

  • Water Level

    10 Levels

  • Tub Clean

    No

  • Water Plus

    No

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Wash

    Yes

BARCODE

  • Barcode

    8806087965025

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Energy Monitoring

    No

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Tub Clean Coach

    No

  • Smart Pairing

    No

What people are saying

