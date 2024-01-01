We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
19kg Top Loader with AI DD™ in Black Finish
*Tested by Intertek. Placed 3kg of different types of clothes (such as shirts, shorts, etc) with 5-hole swatches into T13H7EHDSTP and ran 'Normal' cycle. Placed same clothes into the same model and ran 'AI Wash' cycle. After completion, fabric damage was compared by counting threads on 5 hole swatches. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Normal cycle starts after 8-min. of pre-washing.
An Optimal Way to Wash
6 washing motions powered by the Inverter Direct Drive Motor™ create 6 optimized cycles to wash fabric.
*Tested by Intertek with T13H7EHDSTP. Normal cycle with Scent+ option on compare with Normal cycle without Scent+ option. 3.5 kg IEC towel load. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Limited warranty does not cover repairs when your product is used in other than normal and usual household use (e.g. commercial use, in offices and recreational facilities) or contrary to the instructions outlined in the product's owner's manual.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
19
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
632 x 1018 x 670
-
ezDispense
No
-
Steam
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Middle Black
-
Lid Type
Tempered Glass
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
19
PROGRAMS
-
AI Wash
Yes
-
Baby Wear
No
-
Color Care
No
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Download Cycle
No
-
Drain + Spin
No
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Eco Save
No
-
Extra Clean
No
-
Normal
Yes
-
Pre Wash+Normal
Yes
-
Quick Wash
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
No
-
School Care
No
-
Small Load
No
-
Smart Rinse
No
-
Sports Wear
No
-
Strong Wave
No
-
Towels
No
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Wool
No
-
Hygiene 40
No
-
Sanitary 60
No
-
Silent
No
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
LED + Hard Buttons
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Figure Indicator
18:88
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
TurboWash
No
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Type
Top Load Washer
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Add Item
No
-
ezDispense
No
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Foam detection system
No
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Steam
No
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
No
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
No
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Hot & Cold
-
JetSpray
No
-
Lint Filter
Yes
-
Punch + 3
No
-
Semi Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Side Water Fall
No
-
Smart Inverter Motor
No
-
Smart Motion
No
-
Soft Closing Door
Yes
-
Stainless Lint Filter
No
-
TurboDrum
Yes
-
TurboWash 3D
No
-
Water Level
Auto/Manual
-
WaveForce
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Height with Lid Open (mm)
1333
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
632 x 1018 x 670
-
Weight (kg)
44.5
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
No
-
Air Dry
No
-
Aqua Reserve
No
-
Deep Fill
No
-
Extra Rinse
No
-
Hot Wash
No
-
Add Item
No
-
Child Lock
No
-
Cold Wash
No
-
Soak
Yes
-
Spin Only
No
-
Stain Care
No
-
Pre Wash
No
-
Remote Start
No
-
Strong Wave
Yes
-
Rinse
5 Times
-
Rinse + Spin
No
-
Time Delay
No
-
Tub Dry
No
-
Spin
5 Levels
-
Steam
No
-
Temp.
Cold / Warm / Hot
-
Water Level
10 Levels
-
Tub Clean
No
-
Water Plus
No
-
TurboWash
No
-
Wash
Yes
BARCODE
-
Barcode
8806087965025
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
No
-
Energy Monitoring
No
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
-
Tub Clean Coach
No
-
Smart Pairing
No
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.