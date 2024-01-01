Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
24kg Top Loader with Inverter Direct Drive & TurboWash3D™ in Black Finish

T2472EFHSTL

Inverter DirectDrive

10years

6motionDD

TurboWash3D™

Powerful & Fast 3D Wash

WaveForce™ and JetSpray generate powerful waves to enhance washing and rinsing. Combined with the new TurboDrum™, which rotates reverse, TurboWash3D™ washes clothes in every possible direction for total cleaning.

Evolution of Tub and Pulsator Movement

TurboDrum™ which spins the tub and the pulsator in the same or in opposite directions, generates water currents that rotate both clockwise and counterclockwise.

Alt text

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

WaveForce™ + JetSpray

Powerful Waterfall and Jet Spray

High-pressure water, from both the waterfall and JetSpray currents, enhances the cleaning action of the wash tub, which circulates laundry in the water with powerful torque.
TurboDrum™

Tub & Pulsator Scrub Spin

The wash pulsator and tub spin in opposite directions, generating strong water currents to circulate the laundry left and right for a gentle yet potent scrubbing effect.

TurboWash3D™

Find More Time in Your Day

After washing with powerful WaveForce™ technology and JetSpray rinsing, the laundry is done in less than 40min! TurboWash3D™ takes all the tedium out of doing the laundry and frees up more time for your life.

*Select the 16kg 4th water level 'Turbo Shot' to finish the wash in 39 minutes (If Turbo Shot is not selected, 58 minutes) / Select the 22kg 3rd level 'TurboShot' to finish the wash in: 39 minutes (If Turbo Shot is not selected, 66 minutes).
*Tested by Intertek ; Cotton Cycle with TurboWash™ option is finished with in 39±5% minutes.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

TurboWash3D™

Save Energy and Water

TurboWash™ saves you water and energy without sacrificing washing performance.

*Tested by Intertek on January 2019. Based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0 2010-02 test protocol. Normal cycle with TurboWash option, 3.5kg loads for 25” & 27” products, 2.5kg loads for 21” products.

Steam™

Stain & Allergy Care with Steam

The hygienic setting, 40℃, and sterilization setting, 60 ℃, will not only wash away allergens from clothes, but also eliminate 99.9% of harmful bacteria.

*Certified by allergy UK : 99.9% reduction in exposure to pollen, Cat, Dog, House Dust Mite Allergen and Reduction of Live House Dust Mites, Fungi and Bacteria.

Stain Care 40℃

Wash the laundry with 40℃ degree hot water to effectively remove stubborn dust.

Allergy Care 60℃

Raise the washing temperature to 60℃ to remove 99.9% of allergens.

Auto Tub Clean

Easy to Maintain for Next Wash

Auto Tub Clean function helps you to easily keep the tub clean by removing odors and dirt from the drum. It's simple to always have your tub ready for cleaner washing.

*Auto tub clean applies to the following courses. (Normal / Stain Care / Allergy Care / Towel / Prewash+Normal / School Care).

Full Stainless Steel Tub & Lint Filter

The washing tub and filter are constructed from stainless steel, which is resistant to contamination. This steel is commonly used for kitchenware and surgical instruments, tools for which hygiene is critical.
Auto Pre-wash

Free Your Hands

LG's Auto Pre-wash is the easiest option for removing stains. Just one touch, and tough stains are ready to be eliminated without hand-washing.

*Tested by LG Lab / Test Load : 3.5kg(4th water level).

SmartThinQ™

Smart Laundry with Wi-Fi

SmartThinQ™ technology lets you operate or monitor your laundry anywhere, anytime. You can track energy consumption or use Download Cycle to add a whole range of new washing cycles.

Cycle Download

Alt text

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Black Steel Color

Premium Black Finish

Sophisticated elegance that matches the color and style of any laundry room. The sleek and stylish black steel never fails to add refinement.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Summary

CAPACITY
24kg
DIMENSION (W X D X H, MM)
690 x 730 x 1130 mm
MAIN TECHNOLOGY:
TurboWash 3D
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT:
ThinQ

All Spec

SPECIFICATION

  • Capacity

    24kg

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Add Item

    No

  • Child Lock

    Yes

SPECIFICATION

  • Dimension(W x D x H)

    690 x 730 x 1130

  • Operating Color

    Black Stainless Steel

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Cold Wash

    Yes

SPECIFICATION

  • Type

    Top Loader

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

SPECIFICATION

  • Smart Function

    Wi-Fi

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Rinse

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Spin

    Yes

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Temp.

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Wash

    Yes

  • Water Level

    5 Levels

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

FEATURE

  • Performance

    HEDD motor
    6 Motion
    TurboWash3D
    Auto Tub Clean
    Steam with Heater

  • Durability

    Motor 10year Warranty
    Full STS Drum

  • Convenience

    ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
    Smart Diagnosis

  • Design

    Diamond Glass Lid
    Soft Closing Door

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    24

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    Yes

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Door Lock Indication

    No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    690 x 1130 x 730

  • Weight (kg)

    63

FEATURES

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Add Item

    No

  • AI DD

    No

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Foam detection system

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Soft Closing Door

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Type

    Top Loader Washer

  • Vibration Sensor

    No

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    HOT/COLD

  • Water Level

    5 Levels

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Black Stainless Steel

PROGRAMS

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Drain + Spin

    No

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Silent

    Yes

  • Sports Wear

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wool

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Pairing

    No

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

