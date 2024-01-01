We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24kg Top Loader with Inverter Direct Drive & TurboWash3D™ in Black Finish
Powerful & Fast 3D Wash
Evolution of Tub and Pulsator Movement
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Select the 16kg 4th water level 'Turbo Shot' to finish the wash in 39 minutes (If Turbo Shot is not selected, 58 minutes) / Select the 22kg 3rd level 'TurboShot' to finish the wash in: 39 minutes (If Turbo Shot is not selected, 66 minutes).
*Tested by Intertek ; Cotton Cycle with TurboWash™ option is finished with in 39±5% minutes.
*Tested by Intertek on January 2019. Based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0 2010-02 test protocol. Normal cycle with TurboWash option, 3.5kg loads for 25” & 27” products, 2.5kg loads for 21” products.
*Certified by allergy UK : 99.9% reduction in exposure to pollen, Cat, Dog, House Dust Mite Allergen and Reduction of Live House Dust Mites, Fungi and Bacteria.
Stain Care 40℃
Wash the laundry with 40℃ degree hot water to effectively remove stubborn dust.
Allergy Care 60℃
Raise the washing temperature to 60℃ to remove 99.9% of allergens.
*Auto tub clean applies to the following courses. (Normal / Stain Care / Allergy Care / Towel / Prewash+Normal / School Care).
*Tested by LG Lab / Test Load : 3.5kg(4th water level).
Smart Laundry with Wi-Fi
Cycle Download
Summary
All Spec
SPECIFICATION
-
Capacity
24kg
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Add Item
No
-
Child Lock
Yes
SPECIFICATION
-
Dimension(W x D x H)
690 x 730 x 1130
-
Operating Color
Black Stainless Steel
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Cold Wash
Yes
SPECIFICATION
-
Type
Top Loader
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
SPECIFICATION
-
Smart Function
Wi-Fi
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Rinse
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Spin
Yes
-
Spin Only
Yes
-
Stain Care
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Temp.
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
Wash
Yes
-
Water Level
5 Levels
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
FEATURE
-
Performance
HEDD motor
6 Motion
TurboWash3D
Auto Tub Clean
Steam with Heater
-
Durability
Motor 10year Warranty
Full STS Drum
-
Convenience
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Smart Diagnosis
-
Design
Diamond Glass Lid
Soft Closing Door
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
24
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
Yes
-
Display Type
LED
-
Door Lock Indication
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
690 x 1130 x 730
-
Weight (kg)
63
FEATURES
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
Add Item
No
-
AI DD
No
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
ezDispense
No
-
Foam detection system
No
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Soft Closing Door
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Type
Top Loader Washer
-
Vibration Sensor
No
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
HOT/COLD
-
Water Level
5 Levels
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Black Stainless Steel
PROGRAMS
-
Baby Wear
No
-
Color Care
No
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Drain + Spin
No
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Quick Wash
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Silent
Yes
-
Sports Wear
No
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Wool
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Pairing
No
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
