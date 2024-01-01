We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
DETAILED SPECIFICATIONS
-
CPU
Qualcomm APQ8009w
-
Network
WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2
-
Dimensions, Weight
44.5 X 45.4 X 12.9 mm, 79.5g
-
Box Weight & Dimensions
300g & 177 x 92 x 58mm
-
OS
Android Wear 2.0*/iOS compatibility
-
Battery
240mAh Lithium Polymer
-
Connectors
Cradle
-
Band Material
22mm Standard Size Rubber Replaceable with standard watch bands
-
Design
Stainless Steel STS316L, Unique UX
-
Display
1.2” Full Circle P - OLED, 360 x 360 Pixels (300ppi)
-
Communication
USB, Bluetooth (4.2), Wi-Fi, WLAN 802.11 b/g/n
-
Memory/Storage
4GB eMMC/768MB LPDDR3 RAM
-
Audio
MP3, WAV, WMA, FLAC, eACC+, AC3, OGG
-
Protection
IP68 Certified
-
Standalone Micro Apps
Fitness & Activity Tracking, Notification, Compass, Stopwatch, Barometer, Altimeter, Timer
