We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Learning From You, G2
All Spec
BASIC SPECIFICATION
-
Audio
24bit x 192kHz Hi-Fi Sound
-
Type
Smart Phone
-
Battery
3,000mAh / Embedded Li-Polymer
-
Colour
Black / White
-
CPU Speed
2.26Ghz Quad core
-
CPU Type
Snapdragon 800
-
Dimension: L x W x D (mm)
138.5 (L) x 70.9 (W) x 9.1 (D)
-
Display
1920x1080 Full HD IPS Display, 5.2"
-
Network
LTE (SVLTE, CSFB, CA, VoLTE, RCS, MIMO)
CAMERA
-
Camera
13MP OIS (Optical Image Stabilizer), 8x Digital zoom, Sapphire Crystal Glass Lens, Multi-point AF (9 Points), Full HD 60fps Recording/Playback
MEMORY
-
Internal Memory
16 GB
-
RAM
2GB LPDDR3 800MHz
-
ROM
32GB
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.