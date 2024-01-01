We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3" Touch-Screen, Powered by Android™
All Spec
BASIC SPECIFICATION
-
Phone Type
Touch
-
RF Band
GSM Quad-band(850/900/1800/1900)
-
Operating System
Android Donut
-
Dimension:LxWxD(mm)
109 x 54.5 x 12.9
-
Display
3.0" HVGA, 262K TFT
-
Battery Capacity (mAh)
Li-polymer Inner Pack 1,500mAh
MESSAGING
-
SMS / EMS / MMS
SMS, MMS
-
Yes
-
Instant Messaging
Yes
INTERNET
-
Browser
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
ADVANCED FEATURES
-
Java (version)
MIDP 2.1
-
MIDI (poly)
72 Poly, MP3 Ringtone
-
FM Radio
Yes
-
Speaker Phone
Yes
-
Camera Resolution (MP)
3MP
-
Internal Memory
4Gb NAND Flash / 2Gb SDRAM (200MB)
-
External Memory
MicroSD up to 32GB (not included)
-
A-GPS Navigation
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes - V2.1(EDR)
-
Touch Screen
Yes
-
Video Recording
Yes
