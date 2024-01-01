We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LEON 4G Android Smartphone
All Spec
BASIC SPECIFICATION
-
Operating System
Android Lollipop
SIM CARD
-
Slots
Single SIM
SOUND
-
Speakerphone
Yes
-
FM Radio
Yes
-
Audio Formats
MP3/WMA/AAC/MIDI/EAAC+/HEAAC/OGG
-
Stereo Speaker
Yes
-
Video Formats
MPEG4, H.264
OPERATING FREQUENCY
-
2G
850/900/1800/1900
-
3G
850/900/2100
-
4G FDD
700/1800/2100/2600
-
HSPA+ Speed
42
-
HSUPA Speed
5.76
-
HSDPA Speed
14.4
-
4G TDD
2300
DISPLAY
-
Type
TFT
-
Touch Screen
Yes (Capacitive)
-
Resolution
854 x 480 Pixels
-
Size
4.5"
BATTERY
-
Removable
Yes
-
Type
1900mAh/Li-ion
MEMORY
-
Internal Memory
8GB
-
User Available
4096 MB
-
EXTERNAL
up to 32GB microSD
CAMERA
-
Camera
Dual Camera
-
Time Catch Shot
Yes
-
Cheese Shutter
Yes
-
Timer
Yes
-
Shutter Release
Yes
-
Touch Focus
Yes
-
Manual Focus
Yes
-
Face Tracking
Yes
-
Mega Pixels (Main)
5 MP
-
Mega Pixels (Front)
0.3 MP
-
Geo-Tagging
Yes
-
Zoom
Digital Zoom
-
Focus
Auto
-
Flash
Yes (LED)
VIDEO
-
Flash/LED
LED
-
Take Photos While Recording
Yes
-
Pause & Resume Recording
Yes
FEATURES
-
PC Sync
Yes
-
WiFi Bands
802.11 b / g / n single band
-
Bluetooth
4.1
-
USB
Yes (2)
-
GPS
Yes
