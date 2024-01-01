We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
V30+ Cloud Silver with Wide Angle Lenses
All Spec
BASIC SPECIFICATION
-
Chipset
Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 835 Mobile Platform
-
Display
6.0-inch 18:9 QuadHD + OLED FullVision Display (2880 x 1440 / 538ppi)
-
Memory
4GB LPDDR4x RAM / 128GB UFS 2.1 ROM / MicroSD (up to 2TB)
-
Camera
Rear Dual : 16MP Standard Angle (F1.6 / 71°) with Crystal Clear Lens
13MP Wide Angle (F1.9 / 120°)
Front : 5MP Wide Angle (F2.2 / 90°)
-
Battery
3,300mAh (Embedded)
-
OS
Android 7.1.2 Nougat
-
Size
151.7 x 75.4 x 7.3 mm
-
Weight
158g
-
Network
LTE-A 4 Band CA
-
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5.0 BLE / NFC / USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible)
-
Colour
Cloud Silver
-
Other
IP68 Water and Dust Resistant / MIL-STD 810G Compliant / 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC / HDR10 / Daydream / Google Assistant / UX 6.0+ / Voice Recognition / Face Recognition / Fingerprint Sensor / Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 3.0 Technology / Wireless Charging
What people are saying
Our picks for you
