K3 Boost Mobile with LTE Speed
All Spec
DESIGN
-
4.5" FWVGA Display
Yes
-
Smart Keyboard
Adjust keyboard height and layout for convenient and customized access
-
Shortcut Key
Quickly access Capture+ or the camera when the screen is locked or off
-
Customizable Home Touch Buttons
Includes Notification and Capture+
CONVENIENCE
-
Battery Saver
Minimize the battery consumption through efficient UX control
-
Capture+
Write or draw on nearly any screen and then save to QuickMemo®+ or Gallery
-
QuickMemo+
Create memos and then add text, images, screen captures and more; schedule memos to appear at certain times using time or location inputs
-
Google Chrome™
Full mobile web browser
-
Text, Picture, Video, and Audio Messaging†
Yes
-
Multilanguage Support for Phone and Keyboard Input
Yes
-
Smart Lock
Keep your phone unlocked when you have a trusted Bluetooth® device connected, when it’s in a familiar location, when a trusted voice or face is detected, and more
-
Ringtone ID
Unique ringtone created for each caller based on phone numbers
-
EasyHome™
Provides an easier interface for beginners with a simpler layout and larger font size
-
Knock Code™
Create a 6-8 point tapping pattern for security and direct access to the home screen
-
Knock On™
Double tap the screen to put your phone to sleep/ wake it without picking it up or pressing the Power/Lock Key
-
Content Lock*
Password/pattern protect your memos in QuickMemo+
-
*
Some owner content may still be accessible to a user who enables Content Lock.
ENTERTAINMENT
-
Video Player with Touch Lock, Play on Lock Screen, and Resume Play Function
Supports 3GP, 3G2, MKV, WebM, AVI, MPG, FLV, TS, OGM and MP4 formats
-
Customizable Video Screen Ratio, Subtitle Settings, Play on Lock Screen, Screenshot, Brightness, and Auto-Close Function
Yes
-
Music Player with Shuffle and Repeat Modes
Supports MP3, M4A, AAC, AAC+, eAAC+, FLAC, WAV, Ogg, MIDI, PCM, OPUS, and AMR formats
-
Customizable Music Library
Organized by songs, albums, artists, genres, playlists, favorites, and folders
-
Accelerometer
Switch portrait/landscape view; control games by turning/tilting phone*
-
Media Sync (MTP)
Transfer files or synchronize with Windows® Media Player.**
-
*
Only available with certain actions on the touch screen.
-
**
USB cable required (included)
CAMERA/VIDEO
-
5MP Rear-Facing Camera with FF and HD Camcorder
Yes
-
VGA Front-Facing Camera and VGA Camcorder
Yes
-
Camera Resolutions
Up to 2560 x 1920* pixels
-
Auto Shot**
Take selfies automatically using face detection
-
Cheese Shutter™
Use voice commands to capture a photo.
-
Gesture Shot**
Take selfies with a simple hand gesture
-
Gesture Interval Shot**
Make a simple hand gesture twice to take four selfies on a timer
-
Selfie Light**
Screen will illuminate a soft light around the photo preview for well-lit selfies
-
Burst Shot*
Hold the shutter button to take multiple shots quickly
-
Self-Timer
Choose to take a picture/video 3 or 10 seconds after you press the shutter/record button
-
Video Resolutions
Up to 1280 x 720*
-
Pause & Resume Recording
Pause and start in record mode for one continuous video file
-
Live Shot
Take still shots while recording video
-
Camera and Video Zoom
4x* (Digital)
-
Image Editor
Enhance your photos by adding filters, adjusting brightness, and more
-
Geotagging
Include location information with photos and videos
-
*
Available only on rear-facing camera or camcorder
-
**
Available only on front-facing camera or camcorder.
CONNECTIVITY
-
Carrier
Boost Mobile 4G LTE Network*
-
Wi-Fi® Connectivity
802.11 b/g/n
-
Mobile Hotspot†
Share a 4G LTE data connection with up to 8 compatible wireless devices**
-
Bluetooth Tethering†
Share your phone’s Internet connection with your computer and other Bluetooth-capable devices
-
Bluetooth Version
4.2
-
Supported Bluetooth Profiles
A2DP, AVRCP, GAVDP, HFP, PBAP, HSP, HID, SDAP, GOEP, SPP, MAP, PAN, HDP, OPP, DI, HOGP, SCPP
-
*
Boost Mobile’s 4G LTE Network not available everywhere.
-
**
Depends on network availability. Additional carrier charges may apply
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Technology
CDMA, LTE, GSM, UMTS
-
Frequencies
LTE (FDD 1/3/7/8/20), WCDMA (FDD 1/5/8), EGSM/GSM850/DCS/PCS
-
Processor
MTK MT6737m (Quad Core Cortex-A53 1.1GHz)
-
Data Transmission
EVDO Rev. A, 1xRTT, LTE
-
Dimensions
133.9 (H) x 67.8 (W) x 9.4 (D) mm
-
Weight
126 g
-
Standard Battery
1,940 mAh
-
Talk Time
Up to 14 hours*
-
Display
16.7M Color TFT, 854 x 480 pixels, 4.5" (FWVGA)
-
Internal Memory
8 GB ROM (up to 3.10 GB usable)
-
microSD™ card
Support up to 32 GB**
-
RAM
1 GB
-
HAC
M3/T3
-
*
Actual battery time may vary depending on network connectivity and application use.
-
**
Memory cards sold separately
LG AVAILABLE ACCESSORIES
-
Standard Battery*
Yes
-
Travel Adapter*
Yes
-
Bluetooth Stereo Headset (LG TONE Active,™ LG TONE ULTRA,™ LG TONE PRO,™ LG TONE INFINIM™)
Yes
-
Bluetooth Stereo Headset
Headset (LG TONE Active,™ LG TONE ULTRA,™ LG TONE PRO,™ LG TONE INFINIM™)
-
*
Included with phone.
DISCLAIMER
-
†
Boost Mobile service required. Product features subject to change. Features based on carrier program availability. Additional charges may apply.
