Specs

K3 Boost Mobile with LTE Speed

LGK100E

K3 Boost Mobile with LTE Speed

All Spec

DESIGN

  • 4.5" FWVGA Display

    Yes

  • Smart Keyboard

    Adjust keyboard height and layout for convenient and customized access

  • Shortcut Key

    Quickly access Capture+ or the camera when the screen is locked or off

  • Customizable Home Touch Buttons

    Includes Notification and Capture+

CONVENIENCE

  • Battery Saver

    Minimize the battery consumption through efficient UX control

  • Capture+

    Write or draw on nearly any screen and then save to QuickMemo®+ or Gallery

  • QuickMemo+

    Create memos and then add text, images, screen captures and more; schedule memos to appear at certain times using time or location inputs

  • Google Chrome™

    Full mobile web browser

  • Text, Picture, Video, and Audio Messaging†

    Yes

  • Multilanguage Support for Phone and Keyboard Input

    Yes

  • Smart Lock

    Keep your phone unlocked when you have a trusted Bluetooth® device connected, when it’s in a familiar location, when a trusted voice or face is detected, and more

  • Ringtone ID

    Unique ringtone created for each caller based on phone numbers

  • EasyHome™

    Provides an easier interface for beginners with a simpler layout and larger font size

  • Knock Code™

    Create a 6-8 point tapping pattern for security and direct access to the home screen

  • Knock On™

    Double tap the screen to put your phone to sleep/ wake it without picking it up or pressing the Power/Lock Key

  • Content Lock*

    Password/pattern protect your memos in QuickMemo+

  • *

    Some owner content may still be accessible to a user who enables Content Lock.

ENTERTAINMENT

  • Video Player with Touch Lock, Play on Lock Screen, and Resume Play Function

    Supports 3GP, 3G2, MKV, WebM, AVI, MPG, FLV, TS, OGM and MP4 formats

  • Customizable Video Screen Ratio, Subtitle Settings, Play on Lock Screen, Screenshot, Brightness, and Auto-Close Function

    Yes

  • Music Player with Shuffle and Repeat Modes

    Supports MP3, M4A, AAC, AAC+, eAAC+, FLAC, WAV, Ogg, MIDI, PCM, OPUS, and AMR formats

  • Customizable Music Library

    Organized by songs, albums, artists, genres, playlists, favorites, and folders

  • Accelerometer

    Switch portrait/landscape view; control games by turning/tilting phone*

  • Media Sync (MTP)

    Transfer files or synchronize with Windows® Media Player.**

  • *

    Only available with certain actions on the touch screen.

  • **

    USB cable required (included)

CAMERA/VIDEO

  • 5MP Rear-Facing Camera with FF and HD Camcorder

    Yes

  • VGA Front-Facing Camera and VGA Camcorder

    Yes

  • Camera Resolutions

    Up to 2560 x 1920* pixels

  • Auto Shot**

    Take selfies automatically using face detection

  • Cheese Shutter™

    Use voice commands to capture a photo.

  • Gesture Shot**

    Take selfies with a simple hand gesture

  • Gesture Interval Shot**

    Make a simple hand gesture twice to take four selfies on a timer

  • Selfie Light**

    Screen will illuminate a soft light around the photo preview for well-lit selfies

  • Burst Shot*

    Hold the shutter button to take multiple shots quickly

  • Self-Timer

    Choose to take a picture/video 3 or 10 seconds after you press the shutter/record button

  • Video Resolutions

    Up to 1280 x 720*

  • Pause & Resume Recording

    Pause and start in record mode for one continuous video file

  • Live Shot

    Take still shots while recording video

  • Camera and Video Zoom

    4x* (Digital)

  • Image Editor

    Enhance your photos by adding filters, adjusting brightness, and more

  • Geotagging

    Include location information with photos and videos

  • *

    Available only on rear-facing camera or camcorder

  • **

    Available only on front-facing camera or camcorder.

CONNECTIVITY

  • Carrier

    Boost Mobile 4G LTE Network*

  • Wi-Fi® Connectivity

    802.11 b/g/n

  • Mobile Hotspot†

    Share a 4G LTE data connection with up to 8 compatible wireless devices**

  • Bluetooth Tethering†

    Share your phone’s Internet connection with your computer and other Bluetooth-capable devices

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.2

  • Supported Bluetooth Profiles

    A2DP, AVRCP, GAVDP, HFP, PBAP, HSP, HID, SDAP, GOEP, SPP, MAP, PAN, HDP, OPP, DI, HOGP, SCPP

  • *

    Boost Mobile’s 4G LTE Network not available everywhere.

  • **

    Depends on network availability. Additional carrier charges may apply

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Technology

    CDMA, LTE, GSM, UMTS

  • Frequencies

    LTE (FDD 1/3/7/8/20), WCDMA (FDD 1/5/8), EGSM/GSM850/DCS/PCS

  • Processor

    MTK MT6737m (Quad Core Cortex-A53 1.1GHz)

  • Data Transmission

    EVDO Rev. A, 1xRTT, LTE

  • Dimensions

    133.9 (H) x 67.8 (W) x 9.4 (D) mm

  • Weight

    126 g

  • Standard Battery

    1,940 mAh

  • Talk Time

    Up to 14 hours*

  • Display

    16.7M Color TFT, 854 x 480 pixels, 4.5" (FWVGA)

  • Internal Memory

    8 GB ROM (up to 3.10 GB usable)

  • microSD™ card

    Support up to 32 GB**

  • RAM

    1 GB

  • HAC

    M3/T3

  • *

    Actual battery time may vary depending on network connectivity and application use.

  • **

    Memory cards sold separately

LG AVAILABLE ACCESSORIES

  • Standard Battery*

    Yes

  • Travel Adapter*

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Stereo Headset (LG TONE Active,™ LG TONE ULTRA,™ LG TONE PRO,™ LG TONE INFINIM™)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Stereo Headset

    Headset (LG TONE Active,™ LG TONE ULTRA,™ LG TONE PRO,™ LG TONE INFINIM™)

  • *

    Included with phone.

DISCLAIMER

  • Boost Mobile service required. Product features subject to change. Features based on carrier program availability. Additional charges may apply.

