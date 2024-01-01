Q Stylus+ 64GB

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
BASIC SPECIFICATION
-
CPU
Mideatek MT6750S (1.5GHz Octa Core)
-
Network
2G (GSM)
3G (HSPA+ 42.2Mbps/HSUPA 5.76 B1, B2, B5, B8)
LTE (B1, B3, B5, B7, B8, B20, B40)
-
Dimensions, Weight
160.1mm x 77.75mm x 8.11mm, 172g
-
Package Dimensions, Weight
176mm x 92.5mm x 57.5mm, 400g
-
OS
Android 8.1.0 Oreo
-
Battery
3,300mAh (Embedded)
-
Connectors
3.5mm Audio, 2.0 USB Micro C Type with OTG
-
Camera
Rear: 16MP PDAF Flash
Front: 8MP
-
Camera Features
Phase Detaction AutoFocus, High Dynamic Range (HDR) Zoom4X, GeoTagging, Square Camera, Timer, Gesture Shot & Flash for Selfie, Quick Video Editor, Zero Shutter Lag, Low light NR, Quick Share, Q lens
-
Display
6.2” 18:9 Full HD+ (2160 x 1080)
-
Communication
USB Micro C Type, WLAN 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, WiFi Direct, WiFi Concurrency
-
Navigation
A-GPS
-
Memory
64GB + 4GB External Memory (SD Card): Up to 2TB
-
SIM Card
Nano SIM
-
Audio
AAC/AAC+/EAAC+/MP3/FLAC/ALAC/PCM/AMR/Vor bis/WMA/OPUS
-
Video
H.263, MPEG4, H.264, HEVC, VP8, VP9, Xvid, THEORA, MJPEG
-
Other Applications
Smart Lock, Fingerprint sensor for Quick Shutter/Quick Capture/Notification Bar Control, Fast charging, GIF Capture & Edit Handwriting, Screen off Memo
