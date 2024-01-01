K40 Moroccan Blue Smartphone

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
BASIC SPECIFICATION
-
CPU
MediaTek MT6762 (2.0GHz Octa-Core), IMG GE8320 650MHz
-
Network
2G: (GPRS Multislot Class 12)
3G: (HSPA+: D/L 42.2 Mbps, U/L 5.76 Mbps)
LTE: D/L Cat.6, LTE U/L Cat.5
-
Dimensions, Weight
153mm x 71.9mm x 8.3mm, 150g
-
Package Dimensions, Weight
159mm x 88mm x 53mm, 365g
-
OS
Android Oreo (8.1)
-
Battery
3000mAh (Embedded)
-
Connectors
3.5pi Ear-jack, USB Micro B Type
-
Camera
Rear: 16MP PDAF camera
Front: 8MP with Front LED flash
-
Camera Features
AI Cam, Google Lens, AI Key, PDAF, Flash (Front-Rear), Portrait Mode, Selfie Sticker, High Dynamic Range (HDR) Zoom4X, GeoTagging, Grid, Timer Helper, Gesture Shot (Front-Rear), Flash Jump-cut
-
Display
5.7" 18.9 HD+ (1440 x 720) IPS-LCD FullVisionDisplay
-
Communication
USB Micro B Type, WLAN 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v4.2, WiFi Direct, Wi-Fi Concurrency
-
Navigation
A-GPS, GLONASS
-
Memory
32GB eMMC (ROM) + 2GB LPDDR3 (RAM)External Memory (SD Card) Up to 2TB
-
SIM Card
Nano SIM (Single)
-
Audio
MP3, AAC, MIDI, EAAC+, OGG, AMR
-
Video
H.263, MPEG4, H.264
-
Other Applications & Sensor
Google Assistant button, FM Radio, MIL-STD 810, Proximity, Ambient light, Accelerometer, Digital compass, Fingerprint, Music Flash
