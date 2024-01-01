K40S Moroccan Blue Smartphone

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
DETAILED SPECIFICATIONS
-
CPU
Mideatek MT6762 (2.0GHz Octa-Core)
-
Network
2G: EDGE, GPRS Multislot class 12
3G: B1/2/5/8 (HSDPA 42.2 Mbps, HSUPA 5.76 Mbps)
LTE: D/L Cat.6, U/L Cat.5 (B1,3,5,7,8,20,28,38,39,40,41)
-
Dimensions, Weight
161.3mm x 77mm x 8.75mm, 172g
-
OS
Android 9.0
-
Battery
3500mAh (Embedded)
-
Connectors
3.5mm Audio, USB Type B
-
Camera
Rear Dual: 13MP Normal (f/2.0, PDAF) + 5MP Wide (f/2.2, 117⁰) Front : 13MP (f/2.0)
-
Camera Features
AI CAM, Selfie Bokeh effects, Google Lens, Portrait Mode 2.0 (Out-focus), Multi-Frame Noise Reduction, Timer Helper, Flash Jump Cut with PDAF, HDR
-
Display
6.1" 19.5:9 IPS LCD Capacitive / Active matrix (1520 x 720), TFT LCD Display
-
Communication
Type B USB 2.0, WLAN 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0 BLE, WiFi Direct, WiFi Concurrency, DLNA, USB OTG, Fingerprint Sensor
-
Navigation
A-GPS, GLONASS
-
Memory
32GB ROM/2GB RAM, SD Card: (Up to 2TB)
-
SIM Card
Nano SIM (Single)
-
Video
H.263, MPEG-4, H.264, HEVC, VP8, VP9,XviD,MJPEG THEORA
-
Audio
AAC, AAC+, eAAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, FLAC,MP3, MIDI,Vorbis(OGG),PCM,ADPCM,WMA,AC3,OPUS(MKV),WAV,ALAC
-
Other Applications
AI Key, FM Radio, ML-SDT-810 Certified, Smart Rear Key, Music Flash, Eco playback, Drag & Drop, Cropshot, Linkshot, YouTube Live, Dual App
