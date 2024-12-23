Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
How Smart Fridges Can Help You Reduce Food Waste

2024-12-23

Food waste is a growing global concern, and South Africa is no exception. According to the Water Research Commission, each person in South Africa is estimated to waste about 210 kg of food annually. While much of this waste occurs before food even reaches consumers—49% during processing and packaging—18% happens at the household consumption stage.

In this context, technological advancements in household appliances, like smart fridges, offer a powerful solution to this problem. This article explores how smart fridges can help reduce food waste.

What Are Smart Fridges?

A smart fridge is a modern refrigerator equipped with internet connectivity and advanced features that go beyond cold storage. Unlike traditional refrigerators, smart fridges can track the contents inside, notify you about expiration dates, suggest recipes, and even create shopping lists

How Smart Fridges Reduce Food Waste

• Real-Time Inventory Management

One of the primary ways smart fridges help reduce food waste is through real-time inventory management. Built-in cameras inside the fridge allow you to check its contents at any time via a smartphone app, so you can avoid buying duplicate items. For example, if you're at the grocery store and unsure whether you need more milk, you can use the app to check your fridge's inventory without being physically present.

 

• Expiration Date Notifications

Smart fridges can also track expiration dates and send alerts when food is approaching its expiry. This feature is invaluable for households that often lose track of how long perishable items have been stored. For instance, your fridge can notify you when dairy products or meats are nearing their expiration, prompting you to use them before they spoil. This encourages mindful meal planning and reduces the chances of food going to waste.

 

• Recipe Suggestions Based on Ingredients

Another impressive feature of smart fridges is their ability to suggest recipes based on the ingredients already available. By analysing the data on the items inside, the fridge can recommend creative ways to use food that might otherwise go to waste.

For example, if you have leftover vegetables and proteins that need to be used soon, the smart fridge could suggest a stir-fry or casserole recipe. This turns potential waste into meals, helping you make the most of your ingredients.

 

• Automated Shopping Lists

Smart fridges can automatically generate shopping lists by tracking which items are running low. This functionality will lower your purchasing, especially of perishable goods that are prone to spoilage.

For example, the smart fridge can monitor your stock of eggs or milk and alert you when it's time to buy more. By knowing exactly what you need, you avoid impulse buying, which often leads to waste when perishable items are bought in excess.

How LG Smart Fridges Reduce Food Waste

LG smart fridges come with several features designed to keep food fresher for longer and help households manage their food more efficiently. Here are some of the features that contribute to reducing food waste:

 

• LG Inverter Linear Compressor

This compressor, combined with optimized airflow, keeps food fresh by minimizing temperature fluctuations. By maintaining a stable temperature, food items are less likely to spoil prematurely in the LG refrigerator.

 

• Door Cooling+™

This system cools food stored in the door quickly, ensuring that frequently accessed items remain fresh. The rapid cooling process reduces the chances of spoilage for items like milk and condiments stored in the door.

 

• Hygiene Fresh+™

This intelligent air filter removes up to 99.999% of bacteria and reduces bad odours, helping to keep food fresh longer. Cleaner air inside the fridge means that fruits, vegetables, and other perishables last longer without spoiling.

 

• FRESHBalancer™

This feature allows you to adjust humidity levels for optimal storage of fruits and vegetables. Proper humidity control extends the shelf life of fresh produce, reducing the likelihood of waste due to wilting or spoilage.

 

• Smart Diagnosis™

The Smart Diagnosis™ feature allows for quick troubleshooting, ensuring that your fridge runs efficiently and avoiding temperature or cooling issues that could lead to food spoilage.

 

• Slim Width for a Slim Fit

The new LG French Door Fridge fits into narrow alcoves without sacrificing storage space, making it easier to organize and access food, thus reducing the chances of forgetting perishables.

Final Thoughts

Reducing food waste is a critical step toward a more sustainable future, and the best smart fridges are an essential tool in this effort. As technology continues to advance, LG smart Fridges offer a glimpse into how innovative solutions can help address larger sustainability challenges. Consider investing in a smart fridge to enhance your kitchen and contribute to the reduction of food waste and environmental protection.

