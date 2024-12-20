We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
A microwave is an essential kitchen appliance in many households, and regular maintenance is important for ensuring it functions efficiently and safely. This guide will provide you with safe and effective methods to keep your microwave clean and well-maintained.
Tools and Materials
• Warm, soapy water
• Non-scratch sponge
• Microfiber cloth
• Baking soda
• Vinegar
• Fresh lemon
• Cotton buds or soft toothbrush
• Plastic paint scraper
• Toothpick
How to Give Your Microwave an Extensive Clean
Even the best microwave can accumulate food particles and grease over time. While quick cleanings may suffice for daily maintenance, a deep clean is necessary for eliminating stubborn stains and grime from hard-to-reach places.
• Clean the Turntable
Most microwaves, including LG models, come with a turntable that ensures even heating. If liquid spills or splatters onto the glass turntable, remove it and wash it with mild detergent in your sink. Check to see if it is dishwasher-safe before placing it in the dishwasher. Don't forget to clean under the turntable, where residue may collect around the spindle. Remove the turntable ring and ensure the wheels are free of dirt and can move smoothly. If necessary, wash the ring in warm, soapy water.
• Wipe the Exterior
To maintain the pristine appearance of your microwave:
1. Regularly wipe the exterior with a damp cloth soaked in a mild soapy solution.
2. Avoid using abrasive cleaning products or scouring pads, as these can scratch or damage the surface.
3. Always refer to your microwave's instruction manual for specific care recommendations.
• Clean Off Greasy Residue
If you encounter tough stains that warm, soapy water can't remove, create a paste with baking soda and water. Apply this paste to the stubborn spots and scrub gently with a non-scratch sponge. This method works well for built-up grease without harming the finish, even on advanced smart microwaves.
• Check Door Frames, Dials, and Buttons
Your microwave's buttons and door seals can accumulate debris over time. Gently clean the crevices around these areas using a soft toothbrush, cotton bud, or toothpick. Be sure to unplug the microwave during this process to avoid electrical hazards, and never use metal tools that could scratch the surface.
• Clean the Sides, Top, and Back of the Microwave
Remember to clean the outer surfaces, especially if your microwave is placed on a countertop. Dust, grease, and grime can collect on the top, sides, and in the ventilation areas. Wipe these areas regularly with a microfiber cloth to ensure optimal ventilation and performance, particularly for advanced inverter microwaves.
How to Use Natural Cleaners: Lemon and Vinegar Method
If you prefer natural cleaning methods, lemon and vinegar are excellent choices for cleaning and deodorizing your microwave. Here's a quick step-by-step guide:
1. Fill a small glass bowl with water.
2. Squeeze fresh lemon into the bowl for a pleasant scent.
3. Place the bowl on the microwave turntable and run the microwave on high for two minutes.
4. After the cycle ends, carefully remove the hot bowl.
5. Dampen a microfiber cloth with a mixture of water and white distilled vinegar, then wipe down the interior to remove any residue or bacteria.
How to Remove Odors From a Microwave
Odours can linger inside your microwave, especially after cooking strong-smelling foods like bacon or reheating leftovers. To eliminate these smells, wipe the interior with a cloth dampened in a solution of water and vinegar.
For more persistent odours, leave a bowl of water mixed with 1/4 cup of vinegar inside the microwave overnight. The vinegar will absorb lingering smells, leaving your microwave fresh for its next use.
How Often Should You Clean Your Microwave?
The frequency of cleaning depends on how often you use your microwave. For frequent users, wipe down the interior every few days to prevent food residue buildup. Always clean spills immediately to avoid stubborn stains.
As a tip, after cooking foods that generate steam, like vegetables or rice, use a microfiber cloth to wipe down the warm, damp sides of the microwave. This will help remove fresh food particles before they harden, ensuring a clean and functional microwave.
Why Struggle with Cleaning When You Can Prevent It?
LG Microwave models equipped with EasyClean™ technology minimize the effort and time needed for cleaning. This innovative feature infuses a factory-sealed coating into the microwave's interior surface, providing built-in stain resistance.
With this advanced technology, spills can be wiped away quickly before they have a chance to set and form stubborn stains.
Final Tip
Maintaining your microwave can be simple and easy; using the correct tools and cleaning techniques, including natural solutions like lemon and vinegar, ensures your appliance remains clean and odor-free without causing damage.
Regular maintenance will keep your microwave looking its best but also improve its performance and longevity, making it a key tool in your kitchen for years to come.