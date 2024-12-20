Even the best microwave can accumulate food particles and grease over time. While quick cleanings may suffice for daily maintenance, a deep clean is necessary for eliminating stubborn stains and grime from hard-to-reach places.

• Clean the Turntable

Most microwaves, including LG models, come with a turntable that ensures even heating. If liquid spills or splatters onto the glass turntable, remove it and wash it with mild detergent in your sink. Check to see if it is dishwasher-safe before placing it in the dishwasher. Don't forget to clean under the turntable, where residue may collect around the spindle. Remove the turntable ring and ensure the wheels are free of dirt and can move smoothly. If necessary, wash the ring in warm, soapy water.

• Wipe the Exterior

To maintain the pristine appearance of your microwave:

1. Regularly wipe the exterior with a damp cloth soaked in a mild soapy solution.

2. Avoid using abrasive cleaning products or scouring pads, as these can scratch or damage the surface.

3. Always refer to your microwave's instruction manual for specific care recommendations.

• Clean Off Greasy Residue

If you encounter tough stains that warm, soapy water can't remove, create a paste with baking soda and water. Apply this paste to the stubborn spots and scrub gently with a non-scratch sponge. This method works well for built-up grease without harming the finish, even on advanced smart microwaves.

• Check Door Frames, Dials, and Buttons

Your microwave's buttons and door seals can accumulate debris over time. Gently clean the crevices around these areas using a soft toothbrush, cotton bud, or toothpick. Be sure to unplug the microwave during this process to avoid electrical hazards, and never use metal tools that could scratch the surface.

• Clean the Sides, Top, and Back of the Microwave

Remember to clean the outer surfaces, especially if your microwave is placed on a countertop. Dust, grease, and grime can collect on the top, sides, and in the ventilation areas. Wipe these areas regularly with a microfiber cloth to ensure optimal ventilation and performance, particularly for advanced inverter microwaves.