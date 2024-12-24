We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Keeping your washing machine clean is essential for maintaining its efficiency, prolonging its lifespan, and ensuring your laundry stays fresh and hygienic. Over time, grime, detergent residue, and hard-water deposits can accumulate, leading to unpleasant smells and even mold or mildew growth. This guide will walk you through the steps to clean your washing machine effectively.
Why Regular Washing Machine Cleaning is Important?
The dirt, detergent, and residue that accumulate in your washing machine don't just disappear-they can cause your appliance to harbor bacteria and mildew, leading to unpleasant odors and residue on your laundry. This is especially common in front-load washers, as the gasket tends to trap moisture. Regular cleaning ensures that your machine stays fresh and your laundry comes out truly clean.
Best Products for Cleaning
• Washing machine cleaning tablets.
• Vinegar and baking soda.
• Liquid cleaners designed specifically for washing machines
Materials Needed
To thoroughly clean your washing machine, gather the following items:
• Distilled white vinegar
• Baking soda
• Mild detergent or cleaning solution
• Toothbrush
• Sponge
• Microfiber cloth
• Towel
• Small, non-metal brush
• Hard bristle brush
• Container for water collection
Steps to Clean Your Washing Machine
1. Run a Hot Cycle with Vinegar
Vinegar's natural cleaning properties help remove bacteria, mold, and residue. Pour two cups of distilled white vinegar into the detergent dispenser and run an empty cycle on the hottest setting.
Caution: Use vinegar sparingly, as frequent overuse may damage rubber seals and gaskets.
2. Pause and Soak (For Top-Loading Machines)
Allow the washer to fill with water and agitate for one minute. Pause the cycle and let the vinegar solution soak for an hour to loosen stubborn buildup.
3. Scrub the Interior
• Mix 1/4 cup vinegar with a quart of warm water in a bucket.
• Use a sponge or toothbrush to scrub the drum, dispensers, and door. Pay special attention to the gasket in front-loading machines, as it can trap moisture and mildew.
4. Run a Second Hot Cycle
• Run another empty hot cycle, this time with 1/2 cup of baking soda added directly to the drum.
• Baking soda helps neutralize odors and removes residue loosened by the vinegar.
Cleaning Specific Areas
Here are detailed instructions to clean each part of your washing machine:
Cleaning the Gasket (For Front-Loading Machines)
• Spray the rubber gasket with distilled white vinegar and let it sit for one minute.
• Wipe clean with a microfiber cloth to remove mold, mildew, and residue.
• For deeper cleaning, use a diluted bleach solution to sanitize the area.
Cleaning the Dispenser Drawer
• Remove the drawer completely and soak it in warm, soapy water.
• Use a small brush to scrub away detergent or fabric softener build-up.
• Rinse and dry thoroughly before reinserting it.
Drain Pump Filter
• Open the filter cover and gently pull out the drain hose. Use a container to collect water.
• Remove and clean the filter with a hard bristle brush to remove lint, threads, and debris.
• Reassemble securely to prevent leaks.
Water Inlet Filter
• Disconnect the water supply hose and clean the filter using a hard bristle brush.
• This prevents clogs caused by hard water deposits.
Exterior Cleaning
• Use a microfiber cloth dampened with vinegar and water to wipe the machine's exterior.
• Pay attention to the dials and top lid for top-loaders, as these areas often collect dust.
Tips for Maintaining a Fresh Washing Machine
We recommend the following tips to keep your washing machine always fresh:
1. Dry After Use
◦ Wipe the drum, door seal, and glass dry after each use.
◦ Leave the door ajar for a few hours to let moisture evaporate.
2. Proper Detergent Use
Always use the correct type and amount of detergent. Excess detergent can leave a residue that promotes bacteria growth.
3. Monthly Maintenance
Perform a deep clean, including running a Tub Clean cycle if your washing machine has one.
4. Regular Emptying
Remove damp clothes immediately after a cycle to avoid odors and color transfer.
LG Washing Machine Cleaning Features
If you own an LG washing machine owner, cleaning will be the easiest task ever!
With ThinQ™ technology, LG's smart features help you stay on top of maintenance by providing reminders for cleaning cycles, like the Tub Clean cycle, ensuring the interior stays free from detergent buildup and residue. Additionally, the ThinQ™ app offers troubleshooting tips and step-by-step guides for tasks like filter cleaning, so you don’t have to struggle with manual instructions.
By leveraging Wi-Fi connectivity, you can even download specialized cleaning cycles tailored to your machine's needs, making it easier to keep your appliance fresh, efficient, and ready to deliver spotless laundry every time
Are You Ready to Clean Your Washing Machine?
Cleaning your washing machine is an important task that makes a big difference. Whether you have a front-loading or top-loading machine, these steps and tips will help maintain its performance and keep your laundry fresh. By incorporating regular cleaning into your routine, you can ensure your washing machine remains one of the best for years to come.