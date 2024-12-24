Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
How to Clean a Washing Machine: A Step-by-Step Guide


How to Clean a Washing Machine: A Step-by-Step Guide

2024-12-24

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.

Keeping your washing machine clean is essential for maintaining its efficiency, prolonging its lifespan, and ensuring your laundry stays fresh and hygienic. Over time, grime, detergent residue, and hard-water deposits can accumulate, leading to unpleasant smells and even mold or mildew growth. This guide will walk you through the steps to clean your washing machine effectively.

Why Regular Washing Machine Cleaning is Important?

The dirt, detergent, and residue that accumulate in your washing machine don't just disappear-they can cause your appliance to harbor bacteria and mildew, leading to unpleasant odors and residue on your laundry. This is especially common in front-load washers, as the gasket tends to trap moisture. Regular cleaning ensures that your machine stays fresh and your laundry comes out truly clean.

Best Products for Cleaning

 

    • Washing machine cleaning tablets.

    • Vinegar and baking soda.

    • Liquid cleaners designed specifically for washing machines

Materials Needed

 

To thoroughly clean your washing machine, gather the following items:

    • Distilled white vinegar

    • Baking soda

    • Mild detergent or cleaning solution

    • Toothbrush

    • Sponge

    • Microfiber cloth

    • Towel

    • Small, non-metal brush

    • Hard bristle brush

    • Container for water collection

Steps to Clean Your Washing Machine

1. Run a Hot Cycle with Vinegar

Vinegar's natural cleaning properties help remove bacteria, mold, and residue. Pour two cups of distilled white vinegar into the detergent dispenser and run an empty cycle on the hottest setting.

Caution: Use vinegar sparingly, as frequent overuse may damage rubber seals and gaskets.

 

2. Pause and Soak (For Top-Loading Machines)

Allow the washer to fill with water and agitate for one minute. Pause the cycle and let the vinegar solution soak for an hour to loosen stubborn buildup.

 

3. Scrub the Interior

   • Mix 1/4 cup vinegar with a quart of warm water in a bucket.

   • Use a sponge or toothbrush to scrub the drum, dispensers, and door. Pay special attention to the gasket in front-loading machines, as it can trap moisture and mildew.

 

4. Run a Second Hot Cycle

   • Run another empty hot cycle, this time with 1/2 cup of baking soda added directly to the drum.

   • Baking soda helps neutralize odors and removes residue loosened by the vinegar.

Cleaning Specific Areas

Cleaning Specific Areas

Here are detailed instructions to clean each part of your washing machine:

 

Cleaning the Gasket (For Front-Loading Machines)

    • Spray the rubber gasket with distilled white vinegar and let it sit for one minute.

    • Wipe clean with a microfiber cloth to remove mold, mildew, and residue.

    • For deeper cleaning, use a diluted bleach solution to sanitize the area.

 

Cleaning the Dispenser Drawer

    • Remove the drawer completely and soak it in warm, soapy water.

    • Use a small brush to scrub away detergent or fabric softener build-up.

    • Rinse and dry thoroughly before reinserting it.

 

Drain Pump Filter

    • Open the filter cover and gently pull out the drain hose. Use a container to collect water.

    • Remove and clean the filter with a hard bristle brush to remove lint, threads, and debris.

    • Reassemble securely to prevent leaks.

 

Water Inlet Filter

    • Disconnect the water supply hose and clean the filter using a hard bristle brush.

    • This prevents clogs caused by hard water deposits.

 

Exterior Cleaning

    • Use a microfiber cloth dampened with vinegar and water to wipe the machine's exterior.

    • Pay attention to the dials and top lid for top-loaders, as these areas often collect dust.

Tips for Maintaining a Fresh Washing Machine

We recommend the following tips to keep your washing machine always fresh:

 

    1. Dry After Use

       ◦ Wipe the drum, door seal, and glass dry after each use.

       ◦ Leave the door ajar for a few hours to let moisture evaporate.

 

    2. Proper Detergent Use

    Always use the correct type and amount of detergent. Excess detergent can leave a residue that promotes bacteria growth.

 

    3. Monthly Maintenance

    Perform a deep clean, including running a Tub Clean cycle if your washing machine has one.

 

    4. Regular Emptying

    Remove damp clothes immediately after a cycle to avoid odors and color transfer.

LG Washing Machine Cleaning Features

If you own an LG washing machine owner, cleaning will be the easiest task ever!
With ThinQ™ technology, LG's smart features help you stay on top of maintenance by providing reminders for cleaning cycles, like the Tub Clean cycle, ensuring the interior stays free from detergent buildup and residue. Additionally, the ThinQ™ app offers troubleshooting tips and step-by-step guides for tasks like filter cleaning, so you don’t have to struggle with manual instructions.

 

By leveraging Wi-Fi connectivity, you can even download specialized cleaning cycles tailored to your machine's needs, making it easier to keep your appliance fresh, efficient, and ready to deliver spotless laundry every time

Are You Ready to Clean Your Washing Machine?

Cleaning your washing machine is an important task that makes a big difference. Whether you have a front-loading or top-loading machine, these steps and tips will help maintain its performance and keep your laundry fresh. By incorporating regular cleaning into your routine, you can ensure your washing machine remains one of the best for years to come.

picture
No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 