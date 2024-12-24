1. Run a Hot Cycle with Vinegar

Vinegar's natural cleaning properties help remove bacteria, mold, and residue. Pour two cups of distilled white vinegar into the detergent dispenser and run an empty cycle on the hottest setting.

Caution: Use vinegar sparingly, as frequent overuse may damage rubber seals and gaskets.

2. Pause and Soak (For Top-Loading Machines)

Allow the washer to fill with water and agitate for one minute. Pause the cycle and let the vinegar solution soak for an hour to loosen stubborn buildup.

3. Scrub the Interior

• Mix 1/4 cup vinegar with a quart of warm water in a bucket.

• Use a sponge or toothbrush to scrub the drum, dispensers, and door. Pay special attention to the gasket in front-loading machines, as it can trap moisture and mildew.

4. Run a Second Hot Cycle

• Run another empty hot cycle, this time with 1/2 cup of baking soda added directly to the drum.

• Baking soda helps neutralize odors and removes residue loosened by the vinegar.