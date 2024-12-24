Control and Convenience

LG ThinQ offers superior control over your home appliances. Whether you're preparing a family dinner in the kitchen, enjoying a movie night, or hosting a slumber party, ThinQ ensures everything runs smoothly. The ThinQ app keeps you connected to your smart appliances from anywhere, providing real-time updates and enabling remote management. For example, you can track the status of your laundry cycle, monitor when your refrigerator’s water filter needs replacement, or even send precise cooking instructions to your oven—all from your smartphone.

Voice Integration for Hands-Free Operation

Enhancing everyday living, LG ThinQ supports voice commands through Google Assistant and Alexa-enabled devices, making it easier than ever to manage your home. From adjusting your oven’s temperature to turning on your air purifier, voice-enabled control ensures effortless operation with minimal interruption to your day.