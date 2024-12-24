Using the LG Styler is simple and efficient. Follow these steps to ensure optimal performance:

1. Prepare Items:

◦ Wash clothes first, if needed.

◦ Exclude heat-sensitive items or those that can be damaged by exposure to water.

◦ Place items on hangers or the shelf.

◦ Fasten buttons and close zippers to prevent damage and keep items secure on moving hangers.

2. Clean the Lint Filter and Change the Aroma Filter Sheet:

◦ Remove lint from the filter after each load for faster, more efficient performance.

◦ Reinstall the filter properly before closing the grille. Do not operate the appliance without the filter in place.

◦ If using a fabric softener sheet in the aroma filter, change it after every use.

3. Check the Water Tanks:

◦ Fill the water supply tank if needed. Use clean tap water for better performance and lifespan.

◦ Empty the water drain tank as needed. Avoid using distilled water or reusing water from the drain tank.

4. Load the Appliance:

◦ Follow fabric care labels and select the appropriate cycle to avoid damage.

◦ Remove all empty hangers to prevent noise, friction, or damage to clothing.

5. Turn On the Appliance:

◦ Press the Power button to activate the appliance.

6. Choose a Desired Cycle:

◦ Use the cycle selector button to toggle through available options.

7. Begin a Cycle:

◦ Press and hold the Start/Pause button to start the cycle.

◦ Pause the cycle at any time by pressing Start/Pause again. If the cycle is not resumed within a certain timeframe, the appliance will turn off automatically, and settings will be lost.

◦ Avoid opening the door during operation to prevent steam or hot air from escaping, which could lead to condensation or mold.

Caution: Do not open the door during operation to avoid burns or injury from escaping steam or hot air.

8. End of Cycle:

◦ Remove items when the cycle finishes.

◦ Leave the door open to allow hot air to escape. The interior light will shut off automatically after 1.5 minutes if the door is left open.