Artificial intelligence (AI) might sound like science fiction, but it’s real. And it’s already transforming various aspects of life and improving the way people accomplish ordinary tasks. "Although still in its early stages, AI is currently one of the most researched technologies in the world," says Seong-jin Jo, CEO of consumer electronics company LG Electronics. AI will play a key role in consumer electronics, enabling companies to better understand the needs of consumers and improve the quality of their lives, Jo says. LG has developed its own algorithms to help provide innovative solutions. In line with its vision of “Innovation for a Better Life,” it launched LG ThinQ, a line of consumer electronics equipped with AI technology.

LG ThinQ products are designed to simplify consumers’ lives by reducing the effort needed for everyday routine tasks. For example, LG’s wide range of 4K UHD TVs featuring AI ThinQ, including its top-rated LG OLED TVs, can be used for both watching favorite programs as well as searching for information online through voice commands, enabling users to do two things at once. The LG InstaView ThinQ refrigerator reduces the time mulling over what to eat by recommending reci-pes that can be enjoyed by the whole family. And the LG V40 ThinQ smartphone’s AI Cam feature taps into the phone’s intelligence to capture and recommend an alternative shot to the one taken by the user, taking away the hassle of adjusting camera settings each time. In addition, LG’s AI speakers can serve as the center of your home with its Google Assistant capabilities, using your voice to control other devices as well as its own speaker features. LG ThinQ also comes with voice and visual innovations that enable products to recognize imag-es, language, and space, changing the way users interact with everyday appliances.