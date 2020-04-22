Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Back To List

How Smart Appliances Can Help Save Energy and the Planet

Making every day Earth Day

22.04.2020
celebrating of 50th earth day image with copy of "How to make earth day every day at home with LG ThinQ"

SEOUL, Apr 23, 2020 — Since the first Earth day was observed 50 years ago, the day's message has only grown in importance. For anyone wondering how they can contribute to a better tomorrow, a good place to get started is right in your home with smart, energy-saving home appliances and tools. Even small changes can ultimately make a big difference.

1. Get Your Home Connected
Home applainces are connected to LG ThinQ App to use energy more efficiently around the house

Many of us are guilty of forgetting to turn off the lights, air conditioning or heating before leaving the house – wasting resources and money. Thankfully, there are easy-to-use smart tools that can easily be controlled and monitored from anywhere with your smartphone.

Smart appliances – from room air conditioners to laundry – can also be monitored and controlled more efficiently than ever through a simple, central app – like the ThinQ app from LG. The app makes it easy to check if the TV has been left on or to adjust settings on the air conditioner to avoid wasting power, or download specialized cycles for the washer to minimize water usage.

2. Keep Your Appliances in Tip-top Shape
LG proactive customer care can helps to use your appliances that connected to ThinQ app efficiently by offering tips on preventative care.

The Proactive Customer Care service accessed via the ThinQ app is the first AI-powered customer service solution for connected appliances.

The environment wins when large home appliances like washers, dryers, refrigerators and more are kept in tip-top shape for optimal performance. Features like "Proactive Customer Care" can help do just that, improving performance efficiency and durability of the products by reminding LG appliance users when to perform regular maintenance tasks, and offering tips on preventative care.

For example, if Proactive Customer Care detects that your LG dryer is experiencing reduced air flow in the vent, it alerts the user with the steps to take to fix the problem and restore optimum drying capability while saving energy. If you used too much detergent, it will send you an alert and instructions to avoid overworking your washer, which often runs an extra rinse cycle when there's too much soap.

3. Switch to Energy Efficient Appliances
LG Smart washing machine with AI direct drive and air conditioner use advanced technology to get the work done without sacrificing the energy.

Buying energy saving appliances is one of the best ways to make your home greener. The growing availability of products earning the Energy Star label makes it easier than ever to help save the planet – and save on monthly energy and water bills at the same time.

Smart washing machines like the TurboWash 360 can help to lower household water consumption. Equipped with LG's AI Direct Drive™, this advanced Energy Star washer gets clothes cleaner while intelligently reducing fabric damages.

Energy is also saved in smart air conditioners. For example, the LG Dual Inverter Compressor™ Air Conditioners deliver impressively fast cooling without sacrificing an ounce of efficiency.

Switching to smart appliances not only makes your life easier, it also goes some way toward protecting the planet and conserving our natural resources.

4. Join the Club
Join the Earth Day network's earth challenge 2020 through mobile app, start with lg ThinQ to help save the earth.

Now in its 50th year, Earth Day has evolved with the times and commemorates convenient ways to connect with current environmental initiatives online.

You can join the Earth Day Network's Earth Challenge 2020 through the mobile app, which lets you learn about environmental issues impacting your area, record your own thoughts and observations to share with others, and take advantage of environment-focused lesson plans and guided activities.

As part of Digital Earth Day, online toolkits are available to find out more about important environmental issues facing the world today. Individual cleanups are also an option for anyone wanting to take action now (while complying with local safety and social distancing measures).

Although it is indeed a special day, and certainly one worth celebrating, Earth Day is ultimately a call to action; our annual reminder that we all need to do our part every day to make the world a better place. Consider taking the Energy Star Pledge at www.energystar.gov. Starting with small changes at home, we can help to shift the balance and preserve the splendor of our planet for future generations.

It was once said that,

The only way forward, if we are going to improve the quality of the environment, is to get everybody involved.
Back To List
picture
No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 