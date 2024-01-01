We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ingredients
SERVINGS: 3~4
Beef, 2 paprika, Salt, Pepper, olive oil, skewers
(Weight Range 0.2~0.6kg, High rack on a drip dish)
Auto Cook
Brazil: Use Popular Menu No.3
1. Cut beef & paprika into 2.5cm as cube.
2. Thread the beef and paprika onto the skewers.
3. Add the salt, pepper and olive oil.
4. Place food on the High rack on a drip dish in the oven. Choose the menu and weight, press start.
5. When BEEP, turn food over and press start to continue cooking.
*Product images may differ from products released by the country.