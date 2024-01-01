We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ingredients
SERVINGS: 1~2
4 onions(thinly sliced), 50g butter, 1 teaspoon white sugar, 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour, 3 cups beef stock, 1/2 cup red wine, 8 slices of toasted French bread, 1 cup grated cheese
(Weight Range 1.5kg, Microwave-safe bowl)
Auto Cook
EU: Use Popular Menu No.1
1. Cook onions in a frying pan with butter and sugar until golden brown.
2. Add cooked onions and flour in a deep and large bowl, mix well and add beef stock and red wine. Cover with plastic wrap and vent.
3. Place food in the oven. Choose the menu, press start. Stir at least twice during cooking.
4. After cooking, stir and ladle soup into serving bowls.
5. Place 1 slice toasted bread on top of the soup in each bowl and spread cheese on toasted bread. Cook for 2~3 minutes on Microwave 1100 W until cheese melted.
Manual Cook
1. Cook onions in a frying pan with butter and sugar until golden brown.
2. Add cooked onions and flour in a deep and large microwave-safe bowl, mix well and add beef stock and red wine. Cover with plastic wrap and vent.
3. Place food in the oven. Microwave in 1000W for 4 minutes. and 15minutes in 500W.
4. After cooking, stir and ladle soup into serving bowls.
5. Place 1 slice toasted bread on top of the soup in each bowl and spread cheese on toasted bread. Cook for 1-2 minutes on high microwave power until cheese melted.
