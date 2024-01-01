We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ingredients
SERVINGS: 1~2
200g mandioca, 400ml boiling water
(Weight Range 0.2~0.8kg, Microwave-safe bowl)
Auto Cook
Brazil: Use Popular Menu No.8
1. Cut the linguica and put in a deep and large microwave-safe bowl.
2. Pour boiling water. Cover with lid.
3. Place food in the oven. Choose the menu and weight, press start.
Manual Cook
1. Cut the mandioca and place a bowl resistant to deep and large microwave.
2. Pour boiling water. Cover with a lid.
3. Put the food in the oven. Microwave in 1000W for 10 minutes.
