Ingredients
SERVINGS: 1~2
300g pork belly(less fat), 4 star anises, 3 cinnamon sticks(cut 1 inch), 5 garlic cloves(crushed), 2 teaspoons pepper corn, 2 coriander roots(crushed), 4 cups pork stock, 2 tablespoons coconut sugar, 2 tablespoons soy sauce, 2 tablespoons dark soy sauce, 2 tablespoons seasoning sauce, Cheesecloth for wrap the spices
(Weight Range 1.2kg, Microwave-safe bowl)
Auto Cook
Asia: Use Popular Menu No.6
1. Clean pork belly, cut into the pieces about 3cm pieces.
2. In a large microwave-safe bowl, put the pork belly and all ingredients.
3. Place food in the oven. Choose the menu, press start.
