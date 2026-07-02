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38L SolarDom™ with Charcoal Lighting Heater and Bottom Grill
38L SolarDom™ with Charcoal Lighting Heater and Bottom Grill
MA3885SPS
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Key Features
- Air fry mode: Enjoy crunchy snacks and meals with little to no oil.
- Top and bottom dual heater: Cook both sides at the same time.
- Charcoal Lighting Grill: Emits deep-penetrating infrared heat for results like charcoal grilling.
- Professional cooking accessories provide versatile tools to create gourmet meals at home without the need for additional purchases.
- Auto cook function provides diverse options and local menus for effortless gourmet cooking.
*The video above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.
All-in-One cooking master, LG SolarDOM™
Air fry mode
Charcoal lighting grill
Round cavity
LG ThinQ™
*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.
10 cooking modes
All-in-One perfection for your family
Upgrade your kitchen with LG SolarDOM™ – an All-in-One appliance that combines the power of a microwave, grill, convection, and air fry. Enjoy crispy, restaurant-quality meals at home with ease.
*All-in-One contains 10 cooking modes: Oven, Microwave, Grill, Air fry, Steam, Grill combination, Convection combination, Defrost, Proof, Dehydrate.
*Steam function can be possible using through Steamer accessory.
*The video above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.
Air fry mode
Crispy on the outside, less oil on the inside
Enjoy crunchy snacks and meals with less oil using LG's SolarDOM™ ¹⁾. Ideal for the entire family and mess-free.
*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.
Cooking Accessories
Pro-quality meals with versatile accessories
From High rack to Steamer and Metal Tray, our accessories elevate your home cooking with diverse styles.
*The video above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.
Charcoal Lighting Grill
Crispy outside, juicy inside like outdoor grilling
LG's Charcoal Lighting Grill emits deep-penetrating infrared heat for results like charcoal grilling. It cuts heating time by 30% and energy use by 40% compared to LG conventional sheath heaters²⁾.
*The video above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.
Top and Bottom Dual Heater
Experience Oven-Like Cooking
LG's innovative top and bottom dual heaters heat from above and below, allowing you to cook both sides at the same time.
*The video above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.
Round cavity
Family-sized LG’s round cavity design
Cook up to 38L capacity at once. The curved interior helps even cooking³⁾ and easy cleaning.
*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.*Unlike conventional square ovens, the SolarDOM™ features a rounded interior designed to provide evenly cooked results. Its curved shape enhances microwave energy density by up to 25%.
Refined Design
For modern refinement
LG SolarDOM™ features a semi built-in look with a modern design. Its clean-cut silhouette fits seamlessly into any kitchen space.
*The video above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.
Easy to cook
Cook like a pro
With 60 automatic cooking options and an expanded local menu,
cooking has never been easier.
*The video above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.
*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.
ThinQ™
Easy cooking with a single tap
Start your favorite recipes with a tap, and enjoy perfectly cooked meals with ease with LG ThinQ™ ⁶⁾.
Live track your energy usage
Monitor energy usage in real time through your app with a tap.
Use LG ThinQ™ to receive alerts and regularly clean your SolarDOM™
Set cleaning schedules through the app and receive alerts to keep your kitchen spotless.
Insert alerts for flawless cooking
Receive diagnosis results and useful tips for using and caring for your SolarDOM™ with Smart Diagnosis.
1) Reduces residual fat
-Test date: 2016.7
-Test agency: Sejong Univ. Department of Food Science and Technology
-Test model: Deep Fryer (Waring Pro DF280) and LG convection microwave oven(MJ3965)
-Test food: Potato wedges 400g
-Test method: Soxhlet extraction method to measure residual fat
-Test results: Crude fat content was reduced from 5.56% in deep frying to 1.56% in air frying, achieving up to a 72% reduction in residual fat in potato wedges compared to traditional deep frying
-Remark: The crude fat content before and after cooking was determined using a crispy tray, potato wedges, and canola oil. Fat percentage was calculated using the formula: ((initial food weight – final food weight) / initial food weight) × 100. Crude fat comprises fats and glycerol, along with other components such as alcohol, waxes, and steroids.
-Actual results may vary depending on the environment.
2) Reduces preheating time and energy use
-Test date: 2019.4
-Test agency: TUV Rheinland
-Test model: Built-in microwave oven (MZ9411)
-Test method: Measurement of time and energy consumption required to reach an internal temperature of 100 ℃
-Test results: Charcoal heater reached 100 ℃ in 105 seconds using 29.4Wh of power, while sheath heater took 304 seconds with 101.4Wh of power, resulting in up to 30% faster cooking and 40% reduction in energy use compared to sheath heater.
-Actual results may vary depending on the environment.
3) spreads heat evenly
-Test date: 2003.10
-Test agency: LG internal test
-Test model: LG SolarDOM™ and conventional oven
-Test conditions: Comparison of heat distribution between round cavity and box cavity
-Test method: Measurement of light intensity distribution and electric energy density across different cavity designs
-Test results: The round cavity demonstrated a 25% increase energy density compared to conventional square oven(box cavity).
-Actual results may vary depending on the environment.
4) 4 times greater brightness
-Test date: 2025.4
-Test agency: LG internal test
-Test model: LG conventional SolarDOM™ and new SolarDOM™
-Test conditions: Comparison of conventional incandescent bulb versus LED lamp in terms of illuminance
-Test method: Measurement of illuminance
-Test results: LED lamp in new SolarDOM™ provides 77 lux brightness, compared to 17 lux brightness from incandescent bulb.
-Actual results may vary depending on the environment.
5) 36 times longer lifespan
-LED lamps have a lifespan of over 72,000 hours, compared to 2,000 hours for the incandescent bulb, offering more than 36 times longer lifespan.
-Actual results may vary depending on the environment.
6) LG ThinQ™
-ThinQ™ functions may vary depending on the product and country. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
-With Wi-Fi enabled appliances, customers can control and diagnose the appliances with smartphone app. Only one integrated app is needed to manage various appliances.
-Monitoring shows the current status, remaining time, cook settings and end time on one screen.
-Settings allows you to set various options on the oven and in the Application.
-Smart Diagnosis™ provides useful information for diagnosing and solving issues with the appliance based on the pattern of use.
-Tag On diagnosis is only provided for Smart phones using an Android OS.
-Turn on the Push Alerts to receive appliance status notifications.
The notifications are triggered even if the LG ThinQ application is on and off.
-Firmware Update: Keep the appliance updated.
-Cleaning cycle notification settings 5 options: ① Once a week ② Once every two weeks ③ Once a month ④ Once every three months ⑤ Once every six months
FAQ
Q.
What is the difference between a lightwave oven such as SolarDOM™ and a conventional direct-heat oven?
A.
A lightwave oven like SolarDOM™ combines lightwave technology with microwave, top and bottom heater and fan to cook food quickly and evenly. Conventional direct-heat ovens use direct heat sources like heating elements or flames to cook food, making them suitable for traditional baking, grilling, and roasting. LG SolarDOM™ offers the advantage of multiple functions in one appliance, such as air frying, microwaving, baking and steaming, efficiently utilizing kitchen space.
Q.
What are the various modes available in LG SolarDOM™?
A.
LG SolarDOM™ can be used in10 cooking modes, including oven, microwave, grill, air fry, steam, grill combination, convection combination, defrost, proof and dehydrate. Specially, the air fry mode allows for crispy cooking with little to no oil, while the grill mode uses intense top heat to quickly brown food surfaces, adding a flavor of charcoal grilling. Experience various auto cook menus offered by LG.
Q.
Are any accessories included separately?
A.
LG SolarDOM™'s versatile accessories elevate your home cooking with diverse styles. Metal tray, high rack, low rack, steamer, steam cover, steam plate, steam water bowl, rotisserie and handle accessories are included.
LG SolarDOM™'s versatile accessories elevate your home cooking with diverse styles. Metal tray, high rack, low rack, steamer, steam cover, steam plate, steam water bowl accessories are included.
Q.
What containers can be used? Should different containers be used for different modes?
A.
It is important to choose the right container based on the mode you are using. In microwave mode, do not use wooden containers and ceramic containers that have metallic (e.g. gold or silver) inlays. Instead, use ovenproof glass, pottery stoneware ceramic or microwave-safe plastic containers. Using incorrect containers may result in uneven cooking or container damage, so it's crucial to refer to the user manual for recommended containers and accessories for each mode.
Q.
Does microwave energy pass through the viewing screen in the door?
A.
No. The holes, or ports, are made to allow light to pass; they do not let microwave energy through.
Q.
Will the microwave function be damaged if it operates empty?
A.
Yes. Never run it empty.
Q.
Are there specific maintenance tips for these appliances?
A.
To keep your LG SolarDOM™ in top condition, regularly clean the interior using a damp cloth and mild detergent. It's important to avoid abrasive cleaners and metal scrapers to prevent damage, especially to the oven door glass, which could scratch and potentially shatter. Specially, you can set the cleaning cycle in the LG ThinQ App with options ranging from once a week to once every six months to fit your needs.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
Clock
Yes
Add 30 Seconds
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
Completion Beeper
Yes
EasyClean
No
Kitchen Timer
No
Time Setting
Yes
Turntable On/Off
No
DESIGN / FINISH
Door Design
Divided
Door Open Type
Pull Down
Cavity Design
Square(Round Corner)
Door Color
Black
Door Glass Design
Smog
Exterior Design
WideView Traditional
Interior Color
Stainless Steel
Outcase Color
Black
Printproof Finish
No
BASIC SPEC
Brand
LG
Country of Origin
China
Door Color
Black
Door Design
Divided
EasyClean
No
Installation Type
Countertop
Outcase Color
Black
Oven Capacity (L)
38
Type
Convection
MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES
Eco-on
No
Heater Type
Grill(Charcoal, Sheath), Convection(Sheath)
Humidity Sensor
No
Cavity Light Type
LED
Combi Power Consumption (MW+Conv) (W)
2350
Convection Power Consumption (W)
2300
Grill Power Consumption (W)
1600
How to Cook
Automatic + Manual
Microwave Power Consumption (W)
1650
Microwave Power Levels
5
Microwave Power Output (W)
900
Oven Capacity (L)
38
Smart Inverter
No
Total Power Consumption (W)
1650
CONTROL FEATURES
Control Display
LCD
Control Location
Top
Control Type
Touch & Dial
LCD Size
2.4 INCH
COOKING MODES
Air Fry
Yes
Auto Cook
Yes
Auto Reheat
No
Bake
No
Convection Bake
No
Defrost
Yes
Dehydrate
Yes
Grill
Yes
Inverter Defrost
No
Melt
No
Memory Cook
Yes
Proof
Yes
Roast
No
Sensor Cook
No
Sensor Reheat
No
Slow Cook
No
Soften
No
Speed Convection
No
Speed Grill
No
Stage Cooking
No
Steam Cook
Yes
Warm
No
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
Shipping Weight (kg)
29.8
Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)
440 x 209 x 425
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
625 x 472 x 572
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
537 x 395 x 530
Product Weight (kg)
24.18
POWER / RATINGS
Power Output (W)
900
Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)
230V / 50Hz
SMART TECHNOLOGY
NFC Tag On
No
SmartDiagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
ACCESSORIES
Crispy Tray (Ea)
1
High Rack (Ea)
1
Low Rack (Ea)
1
Metal Tray (Ea)
1
Steam Bowl (Ea)
1
Steam Chef (Ea)
1
User Manual (Ea)
1
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