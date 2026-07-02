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38L SolarDom™ with Charcoal Lighting Heater and Bottom Grill

38L SolarDom™ with Charcoal Lighting Heater and Bottom Grill

MA3885SPS
Front view of 38L SolarDom™ with Charcoal Lighting Heater and Bottom Grill MA3885SPS
Open door front view of SolarDOM™​​
All in one with microwave. Multiple cooking functions including Oven, Microwave, Grill, Air Fry, Steam, Grill Combination, Convection Combination, Defrost, Proof, and Dehydrate, each represented by a corresponding food image.
Air fry mode. Comparison between traditional frying on a stovetop and air frying in an SolarDOM™​​ oven, highlighting up to 72% less fat with air frying.
Charcoal lighting grill. Close-up view of meat being grilled inside the SolarDOM™​​
{60} Auto cook. User selecting the 'Auto Cook' function on the SolarDOM™​​ oven touchscreen, with a whole chicken cooking inside the oven in a modern kitchen setting.
Half side view of SolarDOM™​​
Open door half side view of SolarDOM™​​
Panel image of SolarDOM™​​
Open-door front view of the SolarDOM™​​ with the steam cover accessory inside.
Left side view of SolarDOM™​​
Rear view of SolarDOM™​​
SolarDOM™​​ placed on a modern kitchen countertop with minimal decor in the background.
What's in the box — SolarDOM™​​ oven with included accessories: Metal Tray, Low Rack, High Rack, Steam Water Bowl (Crisp Tray), Steam Plate, Steam Cover, {Rotisserie, and Handle}.
Product dimensions and installation guide for SolarDOM™​​ — 52.7 cm (width) × 39.3 cm (height) × 52.7 cm (depth); recommended 20 cm clearance on all sides for proper ventilation.
Front view of 38L SolarDom™ with Charcoal Lighting Heater and Bottom Grill MA3885SPS
Open door front view of SolarDOM™​​
All in one with microwave. Multiple cooking functions including Oven, Microwave, Grill, Air Fry, Steam, Grill Combination, Convection Combination, Defrost, Proof, and Dehydrate, each represented by a corresponding food image.
Air fry mode. Comparison between traditional frying on a stovetop and air frying in an SolarDOM™​​ oven, highlighting up to 72% less fat with air frying.
Charcoal lighting grill. Close-up view of meat being grilled inside the SolarDOM™​​
{60} Auto cook. User selecting the 'Auto Cook' function on the SolarDOM™​​ oven touchscreen, with a whole chicken cooking inside the oven in a modern kitchen setting.
Half side view of SolarDOM™​​
Open door half side view of SolarDOM™​​
Panel image of SolarDOM™​​
Open-door front view of the SolarDOM™​​ with the steam cover accessory inside.
Left side view of SolarDOM™​​
Rear view of SolarDOM™​​
SolarDOM™​​ placed on a modern kitchen countertop with minimal decor in the background.
What's in the box — SolarDOM™​​ oven with included accessories: Metal Tray, Low Rack, High Rack, Steam Water Bowl (Crisp Tray), Steam Plate, Steam Cover, {Rotisserie, and Handle}.
Product dimensions and installation guide for SolarDOM™​​ — 52.7 cm (width) × 39.3 cm (height) × 52.7 cm (depth); recommended 20 cm clearance on all sides for proper ventilation.

Key Features

  • Air fry mode: Enjoy crunchy snacks and meals with little to no oil.
  • Top and bottom dual heater: Cook both sides at the same time.
  • Charcoal Lighting Grill: Emits deep-penetrating infrared heat for results like charcoal grilling.
  • Professional cooking accessories provide versatile tools to create gourmet meals at home without the need for additional purchases.
  • Auto cook function provides diverse options and local menus for effortless gourmet cooking.
More
This image shows an LG cooking appliance, such as an oven, set against a black background.

*The video above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.​

All-in-One cooking master, LG SolarDOM™

This image contrasts traditional frying with LG SolarDOM cooking—less oil, healthier potato wedges with the same crispiness.

Air fry mode

This image shows juicy meat roasted under LG’s Charcoal Lighting Grill, using infrared heat for perfectly browned results.

Charcoal lighting grill​

This image shows a pizza inside the oven, with an arrow indicating the rounded interior that ensures even heating.N/A

Round cavity

This image shows food inside the appliance, with a Wi-Fi icon above the UI screen. Indicating LG ThinQ connectivity.

LG ThinQ™​

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.​

10 cooking modes

All-in-One perfection for your family

Upgrade your kitchen with LG SolarDOM™ – an All-in-One appliance that combines the power of a microwave, grill, convection, and air fry. Enjoy crispy, restaurant-quality meals at home with ease.​

The image shows golden fries up close, with the bold text “Air Fry” in the center—indicating Air Fry function.

*All-in-One contains 10 cooking modes: Oven, Microwave, Grill, Air fry, Steam, Grill combination, Convection combination, Defrost, Proof, Dehydrate.​

*Steam function can be possible using through Steamer accessory.​

*The video above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

Air fry mode

Crispy on the outside, less oil on the inside​​

Enjoy crunchy snacks and meals with less oil using LG's SolarDOM™ ¹⁾. Ideal for the entire family and mess-free.​

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.​

Cooking Accessories

Pro-quality meals with versatile accessories​

From High rack to Steamer and Metal Tray, our accessories elevate your home cooking with diverse styles.

*The video above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

Charcoal Lighting Grill

Crispy outside, juicy inside like outdoor grilling

LG's Charcoal Lighting Grill emits deep-penetrating infrared heat for results like charcoal grilling. It cuts heating time by 30% and energy use by 40% compared to LG conventional sheath heaters²⁾.

Charcoal lighting grill image showcasing intense heat and authentic charcoal grill like cooking performance.

*The video above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.​

Top and Bottom Dual Heater​

Experience Oven-Like Cooking​​

LG's innovative top and bottom dual heaters heat from above and below, allowing you to cook both sides at the same time.​

Whole chicken roasting on a rotating tray inside an LG SolarDOM, evenly cooked with surrounding vegetables.

*The video above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.​

Round cavity​

Family-sized LG’s round cavity design​

Cook up to 38L capacity at once. The curved interior helps even cooking³⁾ and easy cleaning.​

Person placing pizza into an LG SolarDOM, with close-ups of round cavity and easy-to-clean interior.

Person placing pizza into an LG SolarDOM, with close-ups of round cavity and easy-to-clean interior.

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.*Unlike conventional square ovens, the SolarDOM™ features a rounded interior designed to provide evenly cooked results. Its curved shape enhances microwave energy density by up to 25%.

Refined Design​

For modern refinement​

LG SolarDOM™ features a semi built-in look with a modern design. Its clean-cut silhouette fits seamlessly into any kitchen space.​

LG SolarDOM blends seamlessly into modern kitchens with a sleek and minimalist design.

*The video above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.​

Easy to cook

Cook like a pro

With 60 automatic cooking options and an expanded local menu,​

cooking has never been easier.​

A person selects a cooking mode on the control panel while steam rises from steam-cooked vegetables in front of the SolarDOM™.

*The video above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.​

LED oven with lasagna inside; lamp is 4x brighter, 36x longer-lasting.

LED oven with lasagna inside; lamp is 4x brighter, 36x longer-lasting.

Brighter LED lamp​

See your cooking clearly​

A brighter LED lamp helps precise cooking, providing clear view when placing or removing food.

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.​

ThinQ™

Easy cooking with a single tap

Start your favorite recipes with a tap, and enjoy perfectly cooked meals with ease with LG ThinQ™ ⁶⁾.​

Image of a smartphone selecting cooking modes remotely, connected to a kitchen appliance displaying a finished dish

Image of a smartphone selecting cooking modes remotely, connected to a kitchen appliance displaying a finished dish

Image of a cooking appliance with food inside; the icon represents an energy monitoring
Image of an open cooking appliance with interior lights on; the icon shows a hand, representing cleaning.
Image of a cooking appliance beside a smart phone screen displaying LG ThinQ Smart Diagnosis ; the icon shows settings icon
Image of a cooking appliance with food inside, next to a smart phone showing an energy monitoring graph
Image of a smartphone showing an LG ThinQ cleaning alert, next to an open cooking appliance with interior lights on
Image of a cooking appliance beside a smart phone screen displaying LG ThinQ Smart Diagnosis.

Live track your energy usage​

Monitor energy usage in real time through your app with a tap.

Use LG ThinQ™ to receive alerts and regularly clean your SolarDOM™

Set cleaning schedules through the app and receive alerts to keep your kitchen spotless.

Insert alerts for flawless cooking

Receive diagnosis results and useful tips for using and caring for your SolarDOM™ with Smart Diagnosis.

Image of a dishes like meat, goulash, whole chicken ㅡ beside LG SolarDOM

Image of a dishes like meat, goulash, whole chicken ㅡ beside LG SolarDOM

Want to explore a variety of recipes made with SolarDOM™?

1) Reduces residual fat

-Test date: 2016.7

-Test agency: Sejong Univ. Department of Food Science and Technology

-Test model: Deep Fryer (Waring Pro DF280) and LG convection microwave oven(MJ3965)

-Test food: Potato wedges 400g

-Test method: Soxhlet extraction method to measure residual fat

-Test results: Crude fat content was reduced from 5.56% in deep frying to 1.56% in air frying, achieving up to a 72% reduction in residual fat in potato wedges compared to traditional deep frying 

-Remark: The crude fat content before and after cooking was determined using a crispy tray, potato wedges, and canola oil. Fat percentage was calculated using the formula: ((initial food weight – final food weight) / initial food weight) × 100. Crude fat comprises fats and glycerol, along with other components such as alcohol, waxes, and steroids.

-Actual results may vary depending on the environment.

 

2) Reduces preheating time and energy use

-Test date: 2019.4​

-Test agency: TUV Rheinland​

-Test model: Built-in microwave oven (MZ9411) ​

-Test method: Measurement of time and energy consumption required to reach an internal temperature of 100 ℃​

-Test results: Charcoal heater reached 100 ℃ in 105 seconds using 29.4Wh of power, while sheath heater took 304 seconds with 101.4Wh of power, resulting in up to 30% faster cooking and 40% reduction in energy use compared to sheath heater.​

-Actual results may vary depending on the environment.

 

3) spreads heat evenly​

-Test date: 2003.10​

-Test agency: LG internal test​

-Test model: LG SolarDOM™ and conventional oven​

-Test conditions: Comparison of heat distribution between round cavity and box cavity​

-Test method: Measurement of light intensity distribution and electric energy density across different cavity designs​

-Test results: The round cavity demonstrated a 25% increase energy density compared to conventional square oven(box cavity).​

-Actual results may vary depending on the environment.

 

4) 4 times greater brightness

-Test date: 2025.4

-Test agency: LG internal test

-Test model: LG conventional SolarDOM™ and new SolarDOM™

-Test conditions: Comparison of conventional incandescent bulb versus LED lamp in terms of illuminance​

-Test method: Measurement of illuminance​

-Test results: LED lamp in new SolarDOM™ provides 77 lux brightness, compared to 17 lux brightness from incandescent bulb.

-Actual results may vary depending on the environment.

 

5) 36 times longer lifespan

-LED lamps have a lifespan of over 72,000 hours, compared to 2,000 hours for the incandescent bulb, offering more than 36 times longer lifespan.

-Actual results may vary depending on the environment.

 

6) LG ThinQ™​

-ThinQ™ functions may vary depending on the product and country. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.​

-With Wi-Fi enabled appliances, customers can control and diagnose the appliances with smartphone app. Only one integrated app is needed to manage various appliances.​

-Monitoring shows the current status, remaining time, cook settings and end time on one screen.​

-Settings allows you to set various options on the oven and in the Application.​

-Smart Diagnosis™ provides useful information for diagnosing and solving issues with the appliance based on the pattern of use.​

-Tag On diagnosis is only provided for Smart phones using an Android OS.​

-Turn on the Push Alerts to receive appliance status notifications.​

The notifications are triggered even if the LG ThinQ application is on and off.​

-Firmware Update: Keep the appliance updated.​

-Cleaning cycle notification settings 5 ​​options: ① Once a week ② Once every two weeks ③ Once a month ④ Once every three months ⑤ Once every six months

FAQ

Q.

What is the difference between a lightwave oven such as SolarDOM™ and a conventional direct-heat oven?

A.

A lightwave oven like SolarDOM™ combines lightwave technology with microwave, top and bottom heater and fan to cook food quickly and evenly. Conventional direct-heat ovens use direct heat sources like heating elements or flames to cook food, making them suitable for traditional baking, grilling, and roasting. LG SolarDOM™ offers the advantage of multiple functions in one appliance, such as air frying, microwaving, baking and steaming, efficiently utilizing kitchen space.

Q.

What are the various modes available in LG SolarDOM™?

A.

LG SolarDOM™ can be used in10 cooking modes, including oven, microwave, grill, air fry, steam, grill combination, convection combination, defrost, proof and dehydrate. Specially, the air fry mode allows for crispy cooking with little to no oil, while the grill mode uses intense top heat to quickly brown food surfaces, adding a flavor of charcoal grilling. Experience various auto cook menus offered by LG.

Q.

Are any accessories included separately? 

A.

LG SolarDOM™'s versatile accessories elevate your home cooking with diverse styles. Metal tray, high rack, low rack, steamer, steam cover, steam plate, steam water bowl, rotisserie and handle accessories are included.​ 

 

LG SolarDOM™'s versatile accessories elevate your home cooking with diverse styles. Metal tray, high rack, low rack, steamer, steam cover, steam plate, steam water bowl accessories are included. 

Q.

What containers can be used? Should different containers be used for different modes?

A.

It is important to choose the right container based on the mode you are using. In microwave mode, do not use wooden containers and ceramic containers that have metallic (e.g. gold or silver) inlays. Instead, use ovenproof glass, pottery stoneware ceramic or microwave-safe plastic containers. Using incorrect containers may result in uneven cooking or container damage, so it's crucial to refer to the user manual for recommended containers and accessories for each mode.

Q.

Does microwave energy pass through the viewing screen in the door?

A.

No. The holes, or ports, are made to allow light to pass; they do not let microwave energy through.

Q.

Will the microwave function be damaged if it operates empty?

A.

Yes. Never run it empty.

Q.

Are there specific maintenance tips for these appliances?

A.

To keep your LG SolarDOM™ in top condition, regularly clean the interior using a damp cloth and mild detergent. It's important to avoid abrasive cleaners and metal scrapers to prevent damage, especially to the oven door glass, which could scratch and potentially shatter. Specially, you can set the cleaning cycle in the LG ThinQ App with options ranging from once a week to once every six months to fit your needs.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

Product dimensions for SolarDOM™: 52.7×39.3×52.7 cm. Allow 20 cm clearance on all sides for proper ventilation.

All Spec

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Clock

    Yes

  • Add 30 Seconds

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Completion Beeper

    Yes

  • EasyClean

    No

  • Kitchen Timer

    No

  • Time Setting

    Yes

  • Turntable On/Off

    No

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Door Design

    Divided

  • Door Open Type

    Pull Down

  • Cavity Design

    Square(Round Corner)

  • Door Color

    Black

  • Door Glass Design

    Smog

  • Exterior Design

    WideView Traditional

  • Interior Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Outcase Color

    Black

  • Printproof Finish

    No

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Door Color

    Black

  • Door Design

    Divided

  • EasyClean

    No

  • Installation Type

    Countertop

  • Outcase Color

    Black

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    38

  • Type

    Convection

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

  • Eco-on

    No

  • Heater Type

    Grill(Charcoal, Sheath), Convection(Sheath)

  • Humidity Sensor

    No

  • Cavity Light Type

    LED

  • Combi Power Consumption (MW+Conv) (W)

    2350

  • Convection Power Consumption (W)

    2300

  • Grill Power Consumption (W)

    1600

  • How to Cook

    Automatic + Manual

  • Microwave Power Consumption (W)

    1650

  • Microwave Power Levels

    5

  • Microwave Power Output (W)

    900

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    38

  • Smart Inverter

    No

  • Total Power Consumption (W)

    1650

CONTROL FEATURES

  • Control Display

    LCD

  • Control Location

    Top

  • Control Type

    Touch & Dial

  • LCD Size

    2.4 INCH

COOKING MODES

  • Air Fry

    Yes

  • Auto Cook

    Yes

  • Auto Reheat

    No

  • Bake

    No

  • Convection Bake

    No

  • Defrost

    Yes

  • Dehydrate

    Yes

  • Grill

    Yes

  • Inverter Defrost

    No

  • Melt

    No

  • Memory Cook

    Yes

  • Proof

    Yes

  • Roast

    No

  • Sensor Cook

    No

  • Sensor Reheat

    No

  • Slow Cook

    No

  • Soften

    No

  • Speed Convection

    No

  • Speed Grill

    No

  • Stage Cooking

    No

  • Steam Cook

    Yes

  • Warm

    No

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Shipping Weight (kg)

    29.8

  • Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)

    440 x 209 x 425

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    625 x 472 x 572

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    537 x 395 x 530

  • Product Weight (kg)

    24.18

POWER / RATINGS

  • Power Output (W)

    900

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    230V / 50Hz

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • NFC Tag On

    No

  • SmartDiagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

ACCESSORIES

  • Crispy Tray (Ea)

    1

  • High Rack (Ea)

    1

  • Low Rack (Ea)

    1

  • Metal Tray (Ea)

    1

  • Steam Bowl (Ea)

    1

  • Steam Chef (Ea)

    1

  • User Manual (Ea)

    1

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