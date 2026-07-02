38L SolarDom™ with Charcoal Lighting Heater and Bottom Grill

1) Reduces residual fat

-Test date: 2016.7

-Test agency: Sejong Univ. Department of Food Science and Technology

-Test model: Deep Fryer (Waring Pro DF280) and LG convection microwave oven(MJ3965)

-Test food: Potato wedges 400g

-Test method: Soxhlet extraction method to measure residual fat

-Test results: Crude fat content was reduced from 5.56% in deep frying to 1.56% in air frying, achieving up to a 72% reduction in residual fat in potato wedges compared to traditional deep frying

-Remark: The crude fat content before and after cooking was determined using a crispy tray, potato wedges, and canola oil. Fat percentage was calculated using the formula: ((initial food weight – final food weight) / initial food weight) × 100. Crude fat comprises fats and glycerol, along with other components such as alcohol, waxes, and steroids.

-Actual results may vary depending on the environment.

2) Reduces preheating time and energy use

-Test date: 2019.4​

-Test agency: TUV Rheinland​

-Test model: Built-in microwave oven (MZ9411) ​

-Test method: Measurement of time and energy consumption required to reach an internal temperature of 100 ℃​

-Test results: Charcoal heater reached 100 ℃ in 105 seconds using 29.4Wh of power, while sheath heater took 304 seconds with 101.4Wh of power, resulting in up to 30% faster cooking and 40% reduction in energy use compared to sheath heater.​

-Actual results may vary depending on the environment.

3) spreads heat evenly​

-Test date: 2003.10​

-Test agency: LG internal test​

-Test model: LG SolarDOM™ and conventional oven​

-Test conditions: Comparison of heat distribution between round cavity and box cavity​

-Test method: Measurement of light intensity distribution and electric energy density across different cavity designs​

-Test results: The round cavity demonstrated a 25% increase energy density compared to conventional square oven(box cavity).​

-Actual results may vary depending on the environment.

4) 4 times greater brightness

-Test date: 2025.4

-Test agency: LG internal test

-Test model: LG conventional SolarDOM™ and new SolarDOM™

-Test conditions: Comparison of conventional incandescent bulb versus LED lamp in terms of illuminance​

-Test method: Measurement of illuminance​

-Test results: LED lamp in new SolarDOM™ provides 77 lux brightness, compared to 17 lux brightness from incandescent bulb.

-Actual results may vary depending on the environment.

5) 36 times longer lifespan

-LED lamps have a lifespan of over 72,000 hours, compared to 2,000 hours for the incandescent bulb, offering more than 36 times longer lifespan.

-Actual results may vary depending on the environment.

6) LG ThinQ™​

-ThinQ™ functions may vary depending on the product and country. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.​

-With Wi-Fi enabled appliances, customers can control and diagnose the appliances with smartphone app. Only one integrated app is needed to manage various appliances.​

-Monitoring shows the current status, remaining time, cook settings and end time on one screen.​

-Settings allows you to set various options on the oven and in the Application.​

-Smart Diagnosis™ provides useful information for diagnosing and solving issues with the appliance based on the pattern of use.​

-Tag On diagnosis is only provided for Smart phones using an Android OS.​

-Turn on the Push Alerts to receive appliance status notifications.​

The notifications are triggered even if the LG ThinQ application is on and off.​

-Firmware Update: Keep the appliance updated.​

-Cleaning cycle notification settings 5 ​​options: ① Once a week ② Once every two weeks ③ Once a month ④ Once every three months ⑤ Once every six months