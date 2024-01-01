We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
38L Capacity with Steam Chef & Charcoal Heater
All Spec
BASIC SPECIFICATION
-
Capacity
38L
-
Round Cavity
Yes
-
Turn table ( dia.406mm)
Yes
-
LED Display
Yes
-
Charcoal HTR
Yes
-
Output Power - MWO
900W
-
Output Power - Grill
2,100W
-
Output Power - Conv
1,900W
-
Auto Defrost (4)
Meat, Poultry, Fish, Bread
-
Auto Cook (12)
Frozen pizza, French Fries, Whole Chicken, Chicken Pieces, Beef Steaks, Roast Pork, Roast Beef, Jacket Potatoes, Frozen Dinners, Fresh Vegetables, Frozen Vegetables, Rice / Pasta
-
Quick Defrost
Yes
-
Power Level
5 Power levels
-
Clock
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Quick Start
Yes
-
Steam Chef
Yes
DIMENSION (MM)
-
Cavity (W*H*D)
440 * 204 * 420
-
Overall (W*H*D)
527 * 397 * 470
-
Shipping (W*H*D)
625 * 470 * 574
WEIGHT & STUFFING Q’TY
-
Net Weight
26 kg
-
Gross Weight
29 kg
-
Stuffing Q’ty
380 Sets / 40 Ft., 80 Sets / 20 Ft.
